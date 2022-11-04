Shahid Afridi made a controversial statement, claimed inclination of ICC towards India- #T20WC #ICC | KreedOn Banter

Friday, November 4, 2022
By Sneha Ghosh
Updated:
Shahid Afridi made a controversial statement, claimed inclination of ICC towards India
Image Source: NDTV Sports
Former cricketer Shahid Afridi made a controversial statement claiming the inclination of ICC towards India amid the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 tournament.

Afridi allegedly said on a Pakistani news channel, Samaa TV,

“You saw the ground, how wet it was. But ICC is inclined toward India. They want to ensure India reaches the semi-finals at any cost. The umpires were also the same who officiated India vs Pakistan & will get the best umpire awards.”

Bold comments and reactions surfaced once again after team India defeated Bangladesh by five runs in a rain-curtailed T20 World Cup match on Wednesday. Along with the ‘no ball’ controversy after India vs Pakistan match, Nurul Hassan’s accusation of fake fielding by Virat Kohli has made its way to the headlines.

Afridi further commented on India’s match against Bangladesh,

“Given the amount of rain that happened, the game resumed immediately after the break. It is very evident that many things were involved, the ICC, India playing (the game), and the pressure that comes with it, there are many factors involved. But Litton’s batting was amazing. He played positive cricket. After six overs, we felt that if Bangladesh didn’t lose wickets for another 2-3 overs, they would have won the match. Overall, the fight shown by Bangladesh was brilliant.”

Meanwhile, India will play its next match against Zimbabwe on November 6, Sunday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Victory over the Zimbabwe team will make way for Team India to the semi-finals. Team India is currently in the top position of the Group 2 table.

Read more | 20 best cricket umpires in the world of all time

Sneha Ghosh
