SG Sports and Entertainment Pvt Ltd Joins Ultimate Table Tennis as Ahmedabad Franchise Owner

The Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) league has just got bigger as they’ve added a new team from Ahmedabad called Ahmedabad SG Pipers. This makes it the eighth team in the league. The league is run by Niraj Bajaj and Vita Dani, with support from the Table Tennis Federation of India.

SG Sports and Entertainment, which is part of the APL Apollo Group, owns this new team. They’re joining after a successful fourth edition of the league last July.

𝐀𝐡𝐦𝐞𝐝𝐚𝐛𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐆 𝐏𝐢𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐬 enter the UTT arena with full force 🏓🔥 We extend a warm welcome to our newest franchise! 🤝

UTT co-promoters Niraj Bajaj and Vita Dani said:

“We are delighted to welcome SGSE and the APL Apollo Group to the UTT family. The success of Indian table tennis stars on the international circuit and the popularity of UTT among players and fans has only made the league stronger over the years. UTT is committed to promoting the game of table tennis and this expansion marks an exciting chapter in the league’s growth as it will help us spread the game to a new region.”

With Mahesh Bhupathi, a champion in multiple Grand Slam tournaments, as their CEO, SG Sports and Entertainment Pvt. Ltd aims to help talented athletes in India. They’ve been involved in chess and tennis leagues. Now, they’re teaming up with UTT to help Indian table tennis grow.

CEO, SGSE Mahesh Bhupathi said:

“Ultimate Table Tennis is the premier table tennis competition in the nation and they are able to showcase both homegrown and international talent at the elite level. We at SGSE are excited that we have the opportunity to participate in the growth of the sport. I am sure the presence of our team – Ahmedabad will make the upcoming edition of the league more competitive and entertaining.”.

The Ahmedabad SG Pipers are going to join the Jaipur Patriots in the UTT (Ultimate Table Tennis) league, which started in August 2023. Both teams will play for the first time this year. There are six other teams in the league: Bengaluru Smashers, Chennai Lions, Dabang Delhi TTC, Goa Challengers, Puneri Paltan Table Tennis, and U Mumba TT.

The UTT league began in 2017 to change table tennis in India, bringing the best players from around the world. It’s not only exciting for the players but also for the fans. Indian players have had big wins in the league, boosting their confidence for international competitions.

India’s men’s and women’s teams qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics. It marks a significant growth in the sport since its inclusion in the Olympics in 2008.

