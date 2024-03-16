Saturday, March 16, 2024
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsSG Sports and Entertainment Pvt Ltd Joins Ultimate Table Tennis as Ahmedabad...
-- Advertisement --

SG Sports and Entertainment Pvt Ltd Joins Ultimate Table Tennis as Ahmedabad Franchise Owner

SG Sports and Entertainment Pvt Ltd Joins Ultimate Table Tennis as Ahmedabad Franchise Owner | KreedOn
Image Source: Indian Television Dot com
Sumit Malgotra
By Sumit Malgotra
2 mins read
Updated:
- Advertisement -

The Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) league has just got bigger as they’ve added a new team from Ahmedabad called Ahmedabad SG Pipers. This makes it the eighth team in the league. The league is run by Niraj Bajaj and Vita Dani, with support from the Table Tennis Federation of India.

-- Advertisement --

SG Sports and Entertainment, which is part of the APL Apollo Group, owns this new team. They’re joining after a successful fourth edition of the league last July.

-- Advertisement --

UTT co-promoters Niraj Bajaj and Vita Dani said:

“We are delighted to welcome SGSE and the APL Apollo Group to the UTT family. The success of Indian table tennis stars on the international circuit and the popularity of UTT among players and fans has only made the league stronger over the years. UTT is committed to promoting the game of table tennis and this expansion marks an exciting chapter in the league’s growth as it will help us spread the game to a new region.”

With Mahesh Bhupathi, a champion in multiple Grand Slam tournaments, as their CEO, SG Sports and Entertainment Pvt. Ltd aims to help talented athletes in India. They’ve been involved in chess and tennis leagues. Now, they’re teaming up with UTT to help Indian table tennis grow.

CEO, SGSE Mahesh Bhupathi said:

-- Advertisement --

“Ultimate Table Tennis is the premier table tennis competition in the nation and they are able to showcase both homegrown and international talent at the elite level. We at SGSE are excited that we have the opportunity to participate in the growth of the sport. I am sure the presence of our team – Ahmedabad will make the upcoming edition of the league more competitive and entertaining.”.

The Ahmedabad SG Pipers are going to join the Jaipur Patriots in the UTT (Ultimate Table Tennis) league, which started in August 2023. Both teams will play for the first time this year. There are six other teams in the league: Bengaluru Smashers, Chennai Lions, Dabang Delhi TTC, Goa Challengers, Puneri Paltan Table Tennis, and U Mumba TT.

The UTT league began in 2017 to change table tennis in India, bringing the best players from around the world. It’s not only exciting for the players but also for the fans. Indian players have had big wins in the league, boosting their confidence for international competitions.

India’s men’s and women’s teams qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics. It marks a significant growth in the sport since its inclusion in the Olympics in 2008.

Table Tennis Racket - KreedOnRead More | Top 20 Best Table Tennis Racket for Beginners & Professionals

-- Advertisement --

Follow us on: InstagramFacebookYouTubeWhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more sports knowledge and latest stories on Indian sports and athletes

Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now.
Sumit Malgotra
Sumit Malgotra
Previous article
Key Factors Driving Growth in the Sports Industry: Pillars of Progress
Next article
Muslim Women in Sports Navigate Barriers: Challenges and Solutions

RELATED ARTICLES

Athletes

Kumar Kushagra Biography: Family | Stats | Facts | Net worth | Girlfriend – All Details

Ikshaku Kashyap -
The Indian cricketing landscape is a breeding ground for exceptional talent, and Kumar Kushagra is a name rapidly etching...
Cricket

WPL 2024 Final: Date, Live Streaming and Match Timings for DC vs RCB Clash in the Finale

Sumit Malgotra -
In the last match of the Women's Premier League 2024 (WPL 2024 final), the Delhi Capitals will face off...
Cricket

WPL 2024: Delhi Metro Echoes with Chants of Ellyse Perry and RCB Post Eliminator Win

Sumit Malgotra -
The women's team of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) clinched a spot in the final of (Women's Premier League) WPL...
Football

Kerala Blasters to Sign Noah Sadaoui for Two-Year Contract

Sumit Malgotra -
The Kerala Blasters team is getting ready to hire Noah Sadaoui from FC Goa for two years. Noah Sadaoui,...
Cricket

Gujarat Titans Team – GT History, Records, Captains, Players, Stats

Ikshaku Kashyap -
Be it the swashbuckling sixes off of David Miller’s and Hardik’s bats or the active mentoring manner of Ashish...
Cricket

Ranji Trophy 2024: Mumbai Clinches Title with Victory over Vidarbha, Ending 8-Year Drought

Sumit Malgotra -
Mumbai clinched the Ranji Trophy 2024 title on Thursday, March 14, with a commanding 169-run victory over Vidarbha at...

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above




Trending on top

Basic Badminton Skills That You Can Learn Without Coaching – KreedOn...

Badminton
Top 10 Greatest Footballer of All Time – Meet the Best Football Player in the World | KreedOn

Top 10 Greatest Footballer of All Time – Meet the Best Football...

Football
Kho Kho KreedOn

Kho Kho – Did You Know the Game Has Roots as...

Kho Kho
Capture Chess Kreedon

How to win Chess in 3 moves? Explained in Simple Steps-...

Chess
events in athletics Kreedon

Track and Field Events – Different Types of Events in Athletics

Athletics
IPL teams owners, KreeedOn

TATA IPL Team Owners | Meet the brains behind the teams!

IPL
most handsome footballers

Top 10 Most Handsome Footballers in the World (2024) | Explore...

Football
best football prediction site in the world - KreedOn

Top 10 Best Football Prediction Site in the World | Bet...

Sports 2.0
cricketers wives, KreedOn

Meet the 32 Most Beautiful and Gorgeous Cricketers Wives

Cricket
NCA KreedOn

All About the National Cricket Academy – The home of Legends...

Cricket
Types of Bowling in Cricket: A to Z Guide for Fast and Spin Bowling - KreedOn

Types of Bowling in Cricket: A to Z Guide for Fast...

Cricket
Famous sports personalities of Indaia - KreedOn

Meet 50 Most Famous Sports Personalities in India: The Gems of...

Athletes
Top 10 Best Football Clubs in the World | Which one is your favorite? - KreedOn

Top 10 Best Football Clubs in the World | Which one...

Football
Front Crawl Kreedon

Dive into the World of Swimming: Learn 5 Styles and Their...

Sports
Best Dream 11 Prediction Website - KreedOn

Top 20 Best Dream 11 Prediction Website for a Perfect Fantasy...

Sports 2.0
Kancha - Traditional Games

Top 24 Most Popular Traditional Indian Games Gen Z Must Try

Top Picks
Kho Kho KreedOn

Top 5 Famous Kho Kho Players in India 2021 | Do...

Top Picks
Top 20 Best Bodybuilders In India | India’s Muscle Marvels - KreedOn

Top 20 Best Bodybuilders In India | India’s Muscle Marvels

Health and Fitness
Top 10 Richest Cricketers in the World | Stumping the Rich List - KreedOn

Top 10 Richest Cricketers in the World | Stumping the Rich...

Cricket
badminton players

Top 11 Famous Indian Badminton Players: Reflection of Golden Generation |...

Badminton

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: [email protected], [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019