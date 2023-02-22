Sexism in Sports: The Struggle for Equality

- Advertisement -

“Mhari chhoriyan chhoron se kam hain ke”, Dangal’s famous dialogue is used mostly. But the question is how far is it considered or believed. The word Sexism in sports is an old term but is still prevailing, at a time when we are moving towards modernization. Sexism in sports generally means the discrepancies in behavior seen towards men and women in the sports industry, may it be about payments, recognition, or disparity in media coverage.

Most sports like to differentiate between men and women, tennis being one of them. In 2018, Tennis star, Serena Williams accused umpire Carlos Ramos of sexism after receiving numerous code violations for calling the umpire a thief and breaking her racket. Professional tennis player, Serena Williams says “I believe that sexism is rampant in the sport.”

Factors responsible for sexism in sports

Demeaning Language

Male ruling game culture is constantly supported invariably from a young age. Mainstream society and coaches continually convey messages that underline hypermasculinity. They use an aggressive tone towards their players telling them to “men up” or trying to shame them by implying that “they play/run/throw like girls. This is the easiest way to shut them down by denoting them to a woman in sports.

Pay Gap

Women are comparatively paid less than men in sports. This also stands as an underlying barrier to equality. Of the Forbes 50 most-paid athletes only two of them are females. Naomi Osaka and Serena Williams are among the sports world’s biggest marketing stars. The difference in dominance is too wide because the recognition of female players to that of men is comparatively less. This pay gap does not only occur while playing but also when they make appearances on TV shows as a sports expert.

This pay gap arises due to different factors:

Endorsement deal : Male games draw in more viewership and are far more in demand. A study also states that female athletes as a spokesperson are less preferred and when preferred are paid less than males.

Economic return : Economic elements are also a main factor affecting equity pay in sports. Female athletes engage less audience than males. This indicates female teams sell fewer tickets and hence generate less revenue.

No higher authority : The lack of women presiding over sports organizations.

Motherhood also reduces the earning of female athletes as they miss chances to attend tournaments.

Media coverage

In this age of globalization and technology, women’s sports still face a lack of exposure. Sports media is also dominated by male reporters. In televised media, 80% of anchors and co-anchors are male. The nature of narrative and inclusion is significantly lower than that of men. Study finds when women are given airtime, the coverage is lower in technical quality and production value when compared to coverage of men’s sport.

Sexual abuse in sports workplace

Sexual harassment of female athletes is a complex issue that is influenced by various factors, including the lack of awareness and education about sexual harassment in the sports industry, the male-dominated power dynamic, and the reluctance of victims to report such incidents.

The prevalence of sexual harassment within the sport is a serious issue, that needs to be addressed and steps must be taken for awareness and education related to this, as well as it should also empower victims to come forward and report instances of sexual harassment. Eventually, the obligations come into the hand of individuals sitting in power and position within the sports industry.

Sexism in Sports: Solutions

Support women’s and girls’ sports as a fan or players: Encourage women by attending their games at all levels. Support female athletes by following them on social media and watching their games on television.

Avoid misogynist language in communication: When writing about women’s sports avoid using sexist language. Utilize a similar clear language while depicting both male and female athletes.

Develop gender equity policy: Sports organization needs to work for equal gender policy in each aspect. Women doing equal work should have equal participation, opportunities, financial aid, or funding as their male counterparts.

Abstain conservative thinking: People should develop their mentality or should evolve their mindset according to the time. They should encourage, empower and respect women players.

