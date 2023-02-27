Sehwag teases Harbhajan after he picks Arshdeep & says ‘Punjab k alawa bhi players hai’

- Advertisement -

Former star Indian batsman Virender Sehwag teases his former long-time teammate Harbhajan Singh after Bhajji backed Punjab’s Arshdeep Singh to become a superstar in the coming five years during an interaction with Star Sports. In IPL, Arshdeep plays for Punjab Kings and made his debut for India last year against England. In his first year of international cricket, Arshdeep impressed everyone with his bowling. The 24-year-old pacer was also a part of the T20 World Cup 2022 squad.

This young Indian bowler has played a total of 26 T20Is for India, picking up a total of 41 wickets. He is among the brightest star in Team India as well as in the global cricket world. And recently during a Star Sports show, when Harbhajan was asked about the bowler who will make it big in the next five years, he picked Arshdeep Singh and stated,

“Mere liye Arshdeep. Arshdeep mujhe lagta hai ki… aaj ka Arshdeep aur agle 5 saalo mein, aur better hoga (For me Arshdeep. I think the Arshdeep of today will get even better in the next five years).”

While Harbhajan was praising Arshdeep Singh, Sehwag hilariously trolled him by saying,

“Punjab k alawa bhi players hain (There are players apart from Punjab as well).”

To which Harbhajan gave a response and said,

“Ni Punjab ke alawa bhi hai pr pratibha ki baat ho rahi hai to vo to mujhe wahi dikh rahi hai (There are others as well apart from Punjab, but here we are talking about talent, and I can see that there only).”

