Monday, February 27, 2023
HomeNewsKreedOn BanterSehwag teases Harbhajan after he picks Arshdeep & says ‘Punjab k alawa...

Sehwag teases Harbhajan after he picks Arshdeep & says ‘Punjab k alawa bhi players hai’

-- Advertisement --
Nidhi Singh
By Nidhi Singh
2 min.
Updated:
Sehwag teased Harbhajan after he picks Arshdeep & says ‘Punjab k alawa bhi players hai’ | KreedOn
Image Source- Twitter
- Advertisement -

Former star Indian batsman Virender Sehwag teases his former long-time teammate Harbhajan Singh after Bhajji backed Punjab’s Arshdeep Singh to become a superstar in the coming five years during an interaction with Star Sports. In IPL, Arshdeep plays for Punjab Kings and made his debut for India last year against England. In his first year of international cricket, Arshdeep impressed everyone with his bowling. The 24-year-old pacer was also a part of the T20 World Cup 2022 squad.

This young Indian bowler has played a total of 26 T20Is for India, picking up a total of 41 wickets. He is among the brightest star in Team India as well as in the global cricket world. And recently during a Star Sports show, when Harbhajan was asked about the bowler who will make it big in the next five years, he picked Arshdeep Singh and stated,

Mere liye Arshdeep. Arshdeep mujhe lagta hai ki… aaj ka Arshdeep aur agle 5 saalo mein, aur better hoga (For me Arshdeep. I think the Arshdeep of today will get even better in the next five years).”

-- Advertisement --

While Harbhajan was praising Arshdeep Singh, Sehwag hilariously trolled him by saying,

Punjab k alawa bhi players hain (There are players apart from Punjab as well).”

To which Harbhajan gave a response and said,

-- Advertisement --

Ni Punjab ke alawa bhi hai pr pratibha ki baat ho rahi hai to vo to mujhe wahi dikh rahi hai (There are others as well apart from Punjab, but here we are talking about talent, and I can see that there only).”

-- Advertisement --

Top 10 wicket keeping gloves-Know finest gloves for cricket game- Buyer’s Guide- KreedOnREAD | Top 10 Best Wicket Keeping Gloves: Buy finest gloves for wicket keeping – Buyer’s Guide

-- Advertisement --

 

-- Advertisement --

Follow us on: InstagramFacebookYouTubeWhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more sports knowledge and latest stories on Indian sports and athletes

Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now.
Nidhi Singh
Nidhi Singh
As quoted by M K Gandhi “learn as if you were to live forever”. This is the philosophy that she tries to live by. Learning new things is a passion that leads you to a school of upskills. Given her interest in writing, she pursued her dreams by taking a bachelor's degree in Journalism & Mass Communications from GGSIPU and received several accolades in academics. She is working as a sports content writer and loves challenges and completing multiple tasks within a stipulated timeline. She loves watching football and the credit goes to Lionel Messi. In her leisure time, she loves to paint her imagination.
Previous article
Indian boxers finished with 8 medals at 74th Strandja Memorial International Boxing Tournament
Next article
An examination of the impact of technology on sports | Transforming sports with science

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

-- Advertisement --

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above




Trending on top

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: [email protected], [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019
MORE STORIES
Virender Sehwag reacts to “cold food” reports via a strong tweet- KreedOn

Virender Sehwag reacts to “cold food” reports via a strong tweet...

KreedOn Banter
The Hundred 2023: Smriti Mandhana retained by Southern Brave | KreedOn

The Hundred 2023: Smriti Mandhana retained by Southern Brave

Cricket
Namibia Captain Gerhard Erasmus Replies to Sachin Tendulkar’s Laudatory Tweet- KreedOn

Namibia Captain Gerhard Erasmus Replies to Tendulkar’s Laudatory Tweet -“Nam” yaad...

KreedOn Banter
Asian Youth Athletics: India Topped the Medals Table | Check Out Complete Winners- KreedOn

Proud Moment! India Finishes On Top Of Medals Table At Asian...

Athletics