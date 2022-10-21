Friday, October 21, 2022
HomeToday Match PredictionCricket PredictionsScotland vs Zimbabwe Dream11 Prediction for today’s ICC T20 match 2022 |...

Scotland vs Zimbabwe Dream11 Prediction for today’s ICC T20 match 2022 | SCO vs ZIM ICC T20 World Cup Group B Match 12 Dream 11 Prediction – Pitch Report, Toss Factor, Weather Forecast – Full Dream11 Team Analysis by Experts

-- Advertisement --
By KreedOn Network
Updated:
SCO VS ZIM T20 Dream11 Prediction- KreedOn
Image Source- DNA India
- Advertisement -

Table of Contents

SCO VS ZIM T20 Dream11 Prediction: In the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup Qualifiers, match 12 will pit Scotland vs Zimbabwe. Zimbabwe is now ranked second on the ICC T20 World Cup points table, behind Scotland, who is officially ranked first.

Ireland defeated Scotland by six wickets in their most recent match. In that match, Michael Jones scored 86 runs for Scotland.

-- Advertisement --

Zimbabwe, on the contrary hand, lost their most recent match to West Indies by a score of 31 runs. In that match, Sikandar Raza led Zimbabwe with 14 runs and 3 wickets taken. Check out the Dream11 Top Fantasy Predictions for the SCO vs ZIM encounter.

In this blog, you will get to know the complete details about the squads of both SCO vs ZIM T20 WC, the weather forecast, the pitch report, the importance of the toss, the dream11 team by experts, and much more. 

-- Advertisement --

Let’s look at the Dream 11 prediction for today’s SCO vs ZIM T20 match. 

SCO vs ZIM ICC T20 World Cup – Match 12 | Complete Details

MatchICC T20 World Cup – SCO vs ZIM
SCO vs ZIM Match DateFriday, October 21st, 2022.
SCO vs ZIM Match Time1:30 PM IST
VenueBlundstone Arena 

Complete match analysis by experts for SCO vs ZIM ICC T20 World Cup Group B match 12

Key Players in Form in SCO vs ZIM teams

  • Scotland: Richard Berrington, George Munsey, Michael Leask
  • Zimbabwe: Craig Ervine, Sean Williams, Blessing Muzarabani

Weather conditions in SCO vs ZIM ICC T20 World Cup match 12

The weather is clear and the rain won’t be a problem for this fixture. 

SCO vs ZIM T20 World Cup Match – Pitch report by experts

-- Advertisement --

The field at Hobart is a batting haven with little assistance at all for bowlers. This would be a decent score of 160+.

Toss factor in SCO vs ZIM T20 World Cup

Both teams are good at chasing numbers, so the team that wins the toss can benefit. After all, the venue has a history of matches won by bowling first. 

Venue stats – Blundstone Arena

  • Total T20 matches – 5
  • Matches won Batting First – 4
  • Matches won Batting second – 1
  • Average first innings score – 176
  • Highest score – 213
  • Lowest score – 118

SCO vs ZIM head-to-head

  • Played: 3
  • Scotland won: 2
  • Zimbabwe won: 1

ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Squads – Scotland vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup

Scotland: Richard Berrington (c), George Munsey, Michael Leask, Bradley Wheal, Chris Sole, Chris Greaves, Safyaan Sharif, Josh Davey, Matthew Cross, Calum MacLeod, Hamza Tahir, Mark Watt, Brandon McMullen, Michael Jones, Craig Wallace.

-- Advertisement --

Zimbabwe: Craig Ervine (c), Ryan Burl, Regis Chakabva, Tendai Chatara, Bradley Evans, Luke Jongwe, Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Wellington Masakadza, Tony Munyonga, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Sean Williams. Standby Players: Tanaka Chivanga, Innocent Kaia, Kevin Kasuza, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Victor Nyauchi.

Probable Playing XI for SCO in SCO vs ZIM T20 World Cup Match 12

George Munsey, Michael Jones, Matthew Cross, Richie Berrington, Calum MacLeod, Chris Greaves, Michael Leask, Mark Watt, Josh Davey, Safyaan Sharif, Brad Wheal

Probable Playing XI for ZIM in SCO vs ZIM T20 World Cup Match 12

Regis Chakabva, Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Tony Munyonga, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani

SCO vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction | Scotland vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup Match 12 Dream11 Prediction for today’s match

SCO vs ZIM ICC T20 2022 World Cup Match 12 – Dream11 prediction team for today’s match (T1) 

Matthew Cross, Richard Berrington, Craig Ervine, George Munsey (C), Ryan Burl, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams, Michael Leask, Brad Wheal, Mark Watt (VC), Tendai Chatara

SCO vs ZIM ICC T20 2022 World Cup Match 12 – Dream11 prediction team for today’s match (T2) 

Mathew Cross, George Munsey, Michael Jones, Richie Berrington, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams, Michael Leask, Wesley Madhevere, Mark Watt, Blessing Muzarabani, Brad Wheal

SCO vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction | Wicket Keeper Prediction for today’s match

Mathew Cross: The wicketkeeper has been in decent form. He’ll be looking to lead his side for a win. 

SCO vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction | Batsmen Prediction for today’s dream11 team

George Munsey: Has scored 67 runs so far in the tournament. Let’s see what he can do in this one. 

Richard Berrington: Has been a decent player in terms of batting. He’ll be hoping to shine for his side once again. 

SCO vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction | All-rounder prediction for today’s dream11 match

Sikandar Raza: The world is not kept in the dark about the all-around talent of Raza, who has scored 96 runs thus far. 

Michael Leask: Scored 21 runs so far and has picked up 3 wickets. Let’s see what he’ll do in this campaign. 

SCO vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction | Bowlers Prediction for today’s dream11 team prediction 

Blessing Muzarabani: Took three wickets in the previous match. Let’s see what he can do in today’s match.

Tendai Chatara: Tendai Chatara‘s pace on Australian pitches is that even the best batters in the world prefer to avoid. He’ll be hoping to break some bail in this one. 

SCO vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction | Captain prediction for today’s Dream11 team prediction

Sikandar Raza

SCO vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction | Vice-captain prediction for today’s Dream11 team 

Michael Leask

Must pick for SCO vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction

  • Sikandar Raza 
  • Blessing Muzarabani
  • Richard Berrington 
  • George Munsey
  • Michael Leask

Risky choices for SCO vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction

  • Michael Jones
  • Tadiwanashe Marumani

Who will win today’s SCO vs ZIM ICC T20 World Cup match?

Scotland is the favorites to win this fixture, and they are in full confidence. 

NotePlaying fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgment before playing.

The above team is designed by experts using several crucial parameters that might have an impact on the game. Play wise, Play Safe, and Win Big

Follow us on: InstagramFacebookYouTubeWhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to KreedOn network today – KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport

-- Advertisement --
Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above
KreedOn Network
We are a team of sports writers who research about sports in India day in day out. Please reach out to us in case of any specific requirement of digital services on [email protected] .
Previous articleIreland vs West Indies Dream11 Prediction for today’s ICC WC T20 match | IRE vs WI Dream11 Prediction – Pitch Report, Toss Factor, Weather Forecast – Today’s Dream11 Prediction Team Analysis by Experts
Next articleISSF World Championship: Simranpreet & Anish Clinched Silver in Rapid-Fire Pistol Mixed Team Event

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

-- Advertisement --

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above




Trending on top

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: [email protected], [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019
MORE STORIES
Ind vs SA head to head- KreedOn

India vs South Africa Head to Head Stats | Ind vs...

Cricket
T20 World Cup 2022 - KreedOn

Which Team Will Lift the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022...

Cricket
Shardul Thakur

Ishan Kishan delivers fan-note to Shardul Thakur Post-Match | #IndvsSA- KreedOn...

News
sports management company in India - KreedOn

Top 10 Biggest Sports management companies in India

Sports 2.0