Scotland vs Zimbabwe Dream11 Prediction for today’s ICC T20 match 2022 | SCO vs ZIM ICC T20 World Cup Group B Match 12 Dream 11 Prediction – Pitch Report, Toss Factor, Weather Forecast – Full Dream11 Team Analysis by Experts

SCO VS ZIM T20 Dream11 Prediction: In the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup Qualifiers, match 12 will pit Scotland vs Zimbabwe. Zimbabwe is now ranked second on the ICC T20 World Cup points table, behind Scotland, who is officially ranked first.

Ireland defeated Scotland by six wickets in their most recent match. In that match, Michael Jones scored 86 runs for Scotland.

Zimbabwe, on the contrary hand, lost their most recent match to West Indies by a score of 31 runs. In that match, Sikandar Raza led Zimbabwe with 14 runs and 3 wickets taken. Check out the Dream11 Top Fantasy Predictions for the SCO vs ZIM encounter.

In this blog, you will get to know the complete details about the squads of both SCO vs ZIM T20 WC, the weather forecast, the pitch report, the importance of the toss, the dream11 team by experts, and much more.

Let’s look at the Dream 11 prediction for today’s SCO vs ZIM T20 match.

SCO vs ZIM ICC T20 World Cup – Match 12 | Complete Details

Match ICC T20 World Cup – SCO vs ZIM SCO vs ZIM Match Date Friday, October 21st, 2022. SCO vs ZIM Match Time 1:30 PM IST Venue Blundstone Arena

Complete match analysis by experts for SCO vs ZIM ICC T20 World Cup Group B match 12

Key Players in Form in SCO vs ZIM teams

Scotland: Richard Berrington, George Munsey, Michael Leask

Zimbabwe: Craig Ervine, Sean Williams, Blessing Muzarabani

Weather conditions in SCO vs ZIM ICC T20 World Cup match 12

The weather is clear and the rain won’t be a problem for this fixture.

SCO vs ZIM T20 World Cup Match – Pitch report by experts

The field at Hobart is a batting haven with little assistance at all for bowlers. This would be a decent score of 160+.

Toss factor in SCO vs ZIM T20 World Cup

Both teams are good at chasing numbers, so the team that wins the toss can benefit. After all, the venue has a history of matches won by bowling first.

Venue stats – Blundstone Arena

Total T20 matches – 5

Matches won Batting First – 4

Matches won Batting second – 1

Average first innings score – 176

Highest score – 213

Lowest score – 118

SCO vs ZIM head-to-head

Played: 3

Scotland won: 2

Zimbabwe won: 1

ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Squads – Scotland vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup

Scotland: Richard Berrington (c), George Munsey, Michael Leask, Bradley Wheal, Chris Sole, Chris Greaves, Safyaan Sharif, Josh Davey, Matthew Cross, Calum MacLeod, Hamza Tahir, Mark Watt, Brandon McMullen, Michael Jones, Craig Wallace.

Zimbabwe: Craig Ervine (c), Ryan Burl, Regis Chakabva, Tendai Chatara, Bradley Evans, Luke Jongwe, Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Wellington Masakadza, Tony Munyonga, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Sean Williams. Standby Players: Tanaka Chivanga, Innocent Kaia, Kevin Kasuza, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Victor Nyauchi.

Probable Playing XI for SCO in SCO vs ZIM T20 World Cup Match 12

George Munsey, Michael Jones, Matthew Cross, Richie Berrington, Calum MacLeod, Chris Greaves, Michael Leask, Mark Watt, Josh Davey, Safyaan Sharif, Brad Wheal

Probable Playing XI for ZIM in SCO vs ZIM T20 World Cup Match 12

Regis Chakabva, Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Tony Munyonga, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani

SCO vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction | Scotland vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup Match 12 Dream11 Prediction for today’s match

SCO vs ZIM ICC T20 2022 World Cup Match 12 – Dream11 prediction team for today’s match (T1)

Matthew Cross, Richard Berrington, Craig Ervine, George Munsey (C), Ryan Burl, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams, Michael Leask, Brad Wheal, Mark Watt (VC), Tendai Chatara

SCO vs ZIM ICC T20 2022 World Cup Match 12 – Dream11 prediction team for today’s match (T2)

Mathew Cross, George Munsey, Michael Jones, Richie Berrington, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams, Michael Leask, Wesley Madhevere, Mark Watt, Blessing Muzarabani, Brad Wheal

SCO vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction | Wicket Keeper Prediction for today’s match

Mathew Cross: The wicketkeeper has been in decent form. He’ll be looking to lead his side for a win.

SCO vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction | Batsmen Prediction for today’s dream11 team

George Munsey: Has scored 67 runs so far in the tournament. Let’s see what he can do in this one.

Richard Berrington: Has been a decent player in terms of batting. He’ll be hoping to shine for his side once again.

SCO vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction | All-rounder prediction for today’s dream11 match

Sikandar Raza: The world is not kept in the dark about the all-around talent of Raza, who has scored 96 runs thus far.

Michael Leask: Scored 21 runs so far and has picked up 3 wickets. Let’s see what he’ll do in this campaign.

SCO vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction | Bowlers Prediction for today’s dream11 team prediction

Blessing Muzarabani: Took three wickets in the previous match. Let’s see what he can do in today’s match.

Tendai Chatara: Tendai Chatara‘s pace on Australian pitches is that even the best batters in the world prefer to avoid. He’ll be hoping to break some bail in this one.

SCO vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction | Captain prediction for today’s Dream11 team prediction

Sikandar Raza

SCO vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction | Vice-captain prediction for today’s Dream11 team

Michael Leask

Must pick for SCO vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction

Sikandar Raza

Blessing Muzarabani

Richard Berrington

George Munsey

Michael Leask

Risky choices for SCO vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction

Michael Jones

Tadiwanashe Marumani

Who will win today’s SCO vs ZIM ICC T20 World Cup match?

Scotland is the favorites to win this fixture, and they are in full confidence.

Note: Playing fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgment before playing.

The above team is designed by experts using several crucial parameters that might have an impact on the game. Play wise, Play Safe, and Win Big

