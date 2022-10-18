Scotland vs Ireland Dream11 Prediction for today’s ICC T20 WC match | SCO vs IRE Dream11 Prediction – Pitch Report, Toss Factor, Weather Forecast – Today’s Dream11 Team Analysis by Experts

- Advertisement -

SCO VS IRE Dream11 Prediction: On match day 7, Scotland will battle against Ireland in ICC T20 World Cup. Scotland is full of confidence after crushing West Indies by 42 runs in their opening game. Ireland, on the other hand, fell to Zimbabwe in their opening game and will want to rebound to keep up the Super 12 chase. Check out the Dream11 Top Fantasy Predictions for the SCO vs IRE encounter.

In this blog, you will get to know the complete details about the squads of both SCO vs IRE T20 WC, the weather forecast, the pitch report, the importance of the toss, the dream11 team by experts and much more.

-- Advertisement --

Let’s look at the Dream 11 prediction for today’s SCO vs IRE T20 match.

SCO vs IRE ICC T20 World Cup – Match 7 | Complete Details

Match ICC T20 World Cup – SCO vs IRE SCO vs IRE Match Date Wednesday, October 19th, 2022. SCO vs IRE Match Time 9:30 am IST Venue Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Complete match analysis by experts for SCO vs IRE ICC T20 World Cup Group match 7

Key Players in Form in SCO vs IRE teams

Scotland: Richard Berrington, George Munsey, Michael Leask

Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie, Mark Adair, Curtis Campher

Weather conditions in SCO vs IRE ICC T20 World Cup match 7

The weather is clear and the rain won’t be a problem for this fixture.

SCO vs IRE T20 World Cup Match – Pitch report by experts

-- Advertisement --

The field at Hobart here is a batting haven with little assistance at all for bowlers. This would be a decent score of 160+.

Toss factor in SCO vs IRE T20 World Cup

Both teams are good at chasing numbers, so the team that wins the toss can benefit. After all, the venue has a history of matches won by bowling first.

Venue stats – Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Total T20 matches – 5

Matches won Batting First – 4

Matches won Batting second – 1

Average first innings score – 176

Highest score – 213

Lowest score – 118

SCO vs IRE head-to-head

Played: 13

Scotland won: 3

Ireland won: 8

ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Squads – Scotland vs Ireland T20 World Cup

-- Advertisement --

Scotland: Richard Berrington (c), George Munsey, Michael Leask, Bradley Wheal, Chris Sole, Chris Greaves, Safyaan Sharif, Josh Davey, Matthew Cross, Calum MacLeod, Hamza Tahir, Mark Watt, Brandon McMullen, Michael Jones, Craig Wallace.

Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie (c), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Stephen Doheny, Fionn Hand, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Conor Olphert, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Graham Hume.

Probable Playing XI for SCO in SCO vs IRE T20 World Cup Match 7

George Munsey, Michael Jones, Matthew Cross, Berrington, MacLeod, Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Davey, Safyaan Sharif, Brad Wheal.

-- Advertisement --

Probable Playing XI for IRE in SCO vs IRE T20 World Cup Match 7

Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie, Lorcan Tucker, Harry Tractor, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little.

SCO vs IRE Dream11 Prediction | Dream11 Prediction for today’s match

SCO vs IRE ICC T20 2022 World Cup Match 7 – Dream11 prediction team for today’s match (T1)

Matthew Cross, Paul Stirling, Richard Berrington, George Dockrell, Andrew Balbirnie, George Munsey, Michael Leask, Gareth Delany, Brad Wheal, Mark Watt, Joshua Little.

SCO vs IRE ICC T20 2022 World Cup Match 7 – Dream11 prediction team for today’s match (T2)

George Munsey, Richie Berrington, Lorcan Tucker, Harry Tractor, MacLeod, Matthew Cross, George Dockrell, Curtis Campher, Brad Wheal, Mark Watt, Simi Singh

Wicket Keeper Prediction for today’s match

Matthew Cross: The wicket-keeper has been in charge of getting his team off to a strong start. He may have scored just three runs in the previous match, but we can expect a promising performance from him in this one.

Batsmen Prediction for today’s dream11 team

George Munsey: will be looking to shine against Ireland once again, who scored 66 runs in the previous campaign against West Indies.

Curtis Campher: scored 24 runs in the previous match. He’ll be looking to score more against a tough Scotland side.

All-rounder prediction for today’s dream11 match

Gareth Delany: will be looking to secure a win against Scotland, who scored 24 goals in the previous match.

Michael Leask: was also decent in the previous match, taking two wickets. He’ll be looking to break some bail in this one.

Bowlers Prediction for today’s dream11 team prediction

Joshua Little: The Irish team’s strike bowler is Joshua Little. On Australian fields, he should be capable of producing some bounce thanks to his medium-pace left arm.

Mark Watt: is an experienced left-arm rigid bowler who is always deadly. He contributed significantly to the victory over the Windies by taking three significant casualties.

Captain prediction for today’s Dream11 team prediction

George Munsey

Vice-captain prediction for today’s Dream11 team

Richard Berrington

Must pick for SCO vs IRE Dream11 Prediction

Richard Berrington

Mark Watt

George Munsey

Gareth Delany

Richie Berrington

Risky choices for SCO vs IRE Dream11 Prediction

Craig Wallace

Graham Hume

Who will win today’s SCO vs IRE ICC T20 World Cup match?

Scotland is the favorites to win this fixture, who are in full confidence.

READ | Ind vs Pak head to head | India vs Pakistan Stats – Looking at the fiercest rivalry in Cricket

Note: Playing fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgment before playing.

The above team is designed by experts using several crucial parameters that might have an impact on the game. Play wise, Play Safe, and Win Big

Follow us on: Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, WhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to KreedOn network today – KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport