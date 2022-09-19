Tuesday, September 20, 2022
HomeNewsSC allows BCCI to amend ‘cooling-off clause’ | Ganguly, Jay Shah eligible...

SC allows BCCI to amend ‘cooling-off clause’ | Ganguly, Jay Shah eligible to continue till 2025

-- Advertisement --
By Nidhi Singh
Updated:
SC allows BCCI to amend ‘cooling-off clause’ | Ganguly, Jay Shah eligible to continue till 2025 - KreedOn
Image Source- The Wire
- Advertisement -

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah are set to continue for another term after the Supreme Court allowed the BCCI to amend its constitution.

Now an individual can first serve two terms of three years each in the state association and can then directly be elected as a member of the BCCI for two terms, before going for a cooling-off period.

BCCI approached the Supreme Court of India in December 2019, to modify its own 2018 judgment which demanded several changes to the cricket board’s constitution. On 14 September 2022, a two-judge bench of the Supreme Court – Justices DY Chandrachud and Hima Kohli – accepted most of these amendments, which were aimed at reshaping the functioning and structure of the BCCI.

-- Advertisement --

A bench of Justices D.Y. Chandrachud and Hima Kohli on Wednesday (Sep 14, 2022):

‘Having considered the application, we are of the considered view that the proposed amendment should be accepted. SG has stated that the amendment proposed by the amicus is acceptable to the BCCI’

The Cooling-off period

The BCCI has proposed that its two most powerful office bearers – the President and the Secretary – should be allowed to serve two consecutive terms only in the BCCI before the cooling-off period begins. The person cannot return during the break and/or stand for election. The remaining office bearers (three) should be allowed to complete a maximum term of nine years (three consecutive terms) at one Stretch.

-- Advertisement --

Amendment: An office bearer who has held any office for two consecutive terms in the BCCI shall not be entitled to contest any further election in the BCCI without completing a cooling-off period of three years.

Also, if a person has served two consecutive terms each in the State Association and the BCCI or vice versa, without break (12 years in total), such person will not be permitted to contest any further election in the State Association or the BCCI without completing the three years cooling off period.

-- Advertisement --

The person must not be a member of any BCCI committee or state association, during the cooling-off period.

-- Advertisement --

Read More | Virat Kohli Vs BCCI – What’s The Underneath Story?

Follow us on: InstagramFacebookYouTubeWhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to KreedOn network today – KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport

-- Advertisement --
Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above
Nidhi Singh
As quoted by M K Gandhi “learn as if you were to live forever”. This is the philosophy that she tries to live by. Learning new things is a passion that leads you to a school of upskills. Given her interest in writing, she pursued her dreams by taking a bachelor's degree in Journalism & Mass Communications from GGSIPU and received several accolades in academics. She is working as a sports content writer and loves challenges and completing multiple tasks within a stipulated timeline. She loves watching football and the credit goes to Lionel Messi. In her leisure time, she loves to paint her imagination.
Previous articleProud Moment! Wrestling Star Bajrang Punia becomes 1st Indian to win 4 medals at World Wrestling Championships
Next articleIndian Contingent Shines at World Para Athletics GP | Clinched 3 Gold medals

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

-- Advertisement --

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above




Trending on top

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: [email protected], [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019
MORE STORIES
ZEE Entertainment to gain Rs 130.7 Bn in revenue from ICC TV rights- KreedOn

ZEE Entertainment to gain Rs 130.7 Bn in revenue from ICC...

News
Famous sports personalities of Indaia - KreedOn

Meet the Top 50 Most Famous Sports Personalities in India: The...

Athletes
Arsenal vs Leicester City DREAM11 Prediction Premier League 2022 - KreedOn

Arsenal vs Leicester City DREAM11 Prediction Premier League 2022 | Where...

Dream11 Prediction
Best cricket academy in Delhi, KreedOn

6 Best Cricket Academy in Delhi NCR Region, Dehradun | Updated...

Cricket