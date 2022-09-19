SC allows BCCI to amend ‘cooling-off clause’ | Ganguly, Jay Shah eligible to continue till 2025

- Advertisement -

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah are set to continue for another term after the Supreme Court allowed the BCCI to amend its constitution.

Now an individual can first serve two terms of three years each in the state association and can then directly be elected as a member of the BCCI for two terms, before going for a cooling-off period.

BCCI approached the Supreme Court of India in December 2019, to modify its own 2018 judgment which demanded several changes to the cricket board’s constitution. On 14 September 2022, a two-judge bench of the Supreme Court – Justices DY Chandrachud and Hima Kohli – accepted most of these amendments, which were aimed at reshaping the functioning and structure of the BCCI.

A bench of Justices D.Y. Chandrachud and Hima Kohli on Wednesday (Sep 14, 2022):

‘Having considered the application, we are of the considered view that the proposed amendment should be accepted. SG has stated that the amendment proposed by the amicus is acceptable to the BCCI’

The Cooling-off period

The BCCI has proposed that its two most powerful office bearers – the President and the Secretary – should be allowed to serve two consecutive terms only in the BCCI before the cooling-off period begins. The person cannot return during the break and/or stand for election. The remaining office bearers (three) should be allowed to complete a maximum term of nine years (three consecutive terms) at one Stretch.

Amendment: An office bearer who has held any office for two consecutive terms in the BCCI shall not be entitled to contest any further election in the BCCI without completing a cooling-off period of three years.

Also, if a person has served two consecutive terms each in the State Association and the BCCI or vice versa, without break (12 years in total), such person will not be permitted to contest any further election in the State Association or the BCCI without completing the three years cooling off period.

The person must not be a member of any BCCI committee or state association, during the cooling-off period.

