Savita Punia Biography: Age | Family | Career | Achievements | Social Media

Kanika Mahtoliya
Image Source- The Hindu
Savita Punia considered the ” Great Wall of India ”, is a member of India’s hockey women’s field team. She hails from Haryana’s district and plays as a goalkeeper. She has always proved herself with her astonishing goalkeeping techniques. In 2007 when this female goalkeeper was barely 17, she got a place in the national hockey team.

About Savita Punia

Name Savita Punia
Born 11 July 1990 (age 32)
Place of Birth Jodhkan, Sirsa, Haryana, India
Height 1.71 m (5 ft 7 in)
Weight 60 kg (132 lb)
Position Goalkeeper
Current Club National Centre Of Excellence, Delhi

Savita Punia: The Beginning 

Savita Punia was born on 11 July 1990 in Haryana’s district Hisar. She did her schooling at district headquarters and then was enrolled in a sports academy. She was encouraged by her grandfather to take up hockey and then she joined the Sports Authority of India (SAI). Earlier she was not interested in playing hockey. But later when her father spent 20 thousand on her hockey kit, she started viewing the game differently. During her early years, she was coached by Sundar Singh Kharab and later by Azad Singh Malik. Because of her phenomenal and outstanding performance in the 2020 Summer Olympics, she was given the title of “Great Wall Of India”.

Savita Punia Family

Savita Punia Biography: Family | KreedOn
Image Source- WikiBio
Savita Punia’s birthplace is in a small village, Jodhkan of Sirsa district in Haryana. She has a balanced family including her grandfather, father, mother, sister, brother, and sister-in-law. Her family has always been by her side, although they were the ones to encourage her for this sport. They wanted her to excel at great success in her life.

Savita Punia Career

Image Source- ESPN
In 2007 Savita Punia was selected for a Maiden national camp (Lucknow) and there she was trained by a top goalkeeper. Later in 2008, Savita Punia stepped on her first international tour, a four-nation event held in the Netherlands and Germany. In 2009 she participated in the junior Asia cup. 2011 was the year for Savita Punia’s senior international debut. At present, she has featured in more than 100 international games. In 2017, she partook the Eighth Women’s Asia cup held in Malaysia in which she saved two significant goals in a penalty shoot-out and opened the way for the Indian Hockey team to win Bronze. In 2014 she was also a part of the Bronze winning team at the Incheon Asian game. She is the best female goalkeeper in India.

Savita Punia goalkeeper | KreedOn
Image Source- Twitter

 

In 2016, she showed fantastic execution when she endured a barrage of penalty corners against Japan withholding India’s 1-0 lead in the last minute. Because of her marvelous performance, she helped the Female hockey team to qualify for Rio Olympics after a long wait of 36 years.

Savita Punia’s performance in Asia cup 2018, where she made a startled save against China in the final, securing herself the goalkeeper of the tournament award and for her team, a slot in the 2018 World Cup in London. She has always proved herself outstanding in the goalkeeping position and has also empowered her team members to play well and win tournaments. Her teammates say, she is calm in a pressure situation and has won the team many matches with her composure. With the number of big events lined up, Savita Punia would surely be bringing more to the table. In the Commonwealth games 2022, the Indian women’s hockey team bagged the bronze medal. She was also a part of the team, when India beat China, 2-0 to win the bronze medal at the 2022 Women’s Hockey Asia Cup tournament. 

Records and Achievements

Savita Punia Biography: Age | Family | Career | Achievements | Social Media | KreedOn
Image Source- Wikipedia
  • Asia cup, Incheon, South Korea- Bronze Medal, 2014
  • Gifu, Japan- Gold Medal, 2017
  • Asian games, Jakarta, Indonesia- Silver Medal, 2018
  • Arjuna award- 2018
  • Asian Championship, Singapore-2016
  • CWG 2022- Bronze
  • 2022 Women’s Hockey Asia Cup- Bronze

Savita Punia Social Media

Twitter

Instagram

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Savita Punia (@savitapuniahockey)

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Savita Punia (@savitapuniahockey)

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Savita Punia (@savitapuniahockey)

How old is Savita Punia?

Savita Punia is born on 11 July 1990 and she is 32 years old.

What is the state of Savita Punia?

Savita Punia belongs to Haryana. Her birthplace is in a small village, Jodhkan of Sirsa district in Haryana.

Who is the Indian female hockey goalkeeper?

Savita Punia considered the “Great Wall of India”, is a member of India’s hockey women’s field team. Because of her phenomenal and outstanding performance in the 2020 Summer Olympics, she was given the title of “Great Wall Of India”.

Who is the current goalkeeper of Men’s Indian hockey team?

PR Sreejesh is an Indian field hockey player who plays as a goalkeeper. He played a crucial role in the Indian national team’s bronze medal win at the 2020 Summer Olympics.

