Savita Punia Biography: Age | Family | Career | Achievements | Social Media

Savita Punia considered the ” Great Wall of India ”, is a member of India’s hockey women’s field team. She hails from Haryana’s district and plays as a goalkeeper. She has always proved herself with her astonishing goalkeeping techniques. In 2007 when this female goalkeeper was barely 17, she got a place in the national hockey team.
About Savita Punia
|Name
|Savita Punia
|Born
|11 July 1990 (age 32)
|Place of Birth
|Jodhkan, Sirsa, Haryana, India
|Height
|1.71 m (5 ft 7 in)
|Weight
|60 kg (132 lb)
|Position
|Goalkeeper
|Current Club
|National Centre Of Excellence, Delhi
Savita Punia: The Beginning
Savita Punia was born on 11 July 1990 in Haryana’s district Hisar. She did her schooling at district headquarters and then was enrolled in a sports academy. She was encouraged by her grandfather to take up hockey and then she joined the Sports Authority of India (SAI). Earlier she was not interested in playing hockey. But later when her father spent 20 thousand on her hockey kit, she started viewing the game differently. During her early years, she was coached by Sundar Singh Kharab and later by Azad Singh Malik. Because of her phenomenal and outstanding performance in the 2020 Summer Olympics, she was given the title of “Great Wall Of India”.
Savita Punia Family
Savita Punia’s birthplace is in a small village, Jodhkan of Sirsa district in Haryana. She has a balanced family including her grandfather, father, mother, sister, brother, and sister-in-law. Her family has always been by her side, although they were the ones to encourage her for this sport. They wanted her to excel at great success in her life.
Also Read | Hitaashee Bakshi Biography | The story of young budding golfer
Savita Punia Career
In 2007 Savita Punia was selected for a Maiden national camp (Lucknow) and there she was trained by a top goalkeeper. Later in 2008, Savita Punia stepped on her first international tour, a four-nation event held in the Netherlands and Germany. In 2009 she participated in the junior Asia cup. 2011 was the year for Savita Punia’s senior international debut. At present, she has featured in more than 100 international games. In 2017, she partook the Eighth Women’s Asia cup held in Malaysia in which she saved two significant goals in a penalty shoot-out and opened the way for the Indian Hockey team to win Bronze. In 2014 she was also a part of the Bronze winning team at the Incheon Asian game. She is the best female goalkeeper in India.
Also Read | Saurav Ghosal Biography | Career, Wife, Stats, Facts, Social Media
In 2016, she showed fantastic execution when she endured a barrage of penalty corners against Japan withholding India’s 1-0 lead in the last minute. Because of her marvelous performance, she helped the Female hockey team to qualify for Rio Olympics after a long wait of 36 years.
Savita Punia’s performance in Asia cup 2018, where she made a startled save against China in the final, securing herself the goalkeeper of the tournament award and for her team, a slot in the 2018 World Cup in London. She has always proved herself outstanding in the goalkeeping position and has also empowered her team members to play well and win tournaments. Her teammates say, she is calm in a pressure situation and has won the team many matches with her composure. With the number of big events lined up, Savita Punia would surely be bringing more to the table. In the Commonwealth games 2022, the Indian women’s hockey team bagged the bronze medal. She was also a part of the team, when India beat China, 2-0 to win the bronze medal at the 2022 Women’s Hockey Asia Cup tournament.-- Advertisement --
Records and Achievements
- Asia cup, Incheon, South Korea- Bronze Medal, 2014
- Gifu, Japan- Gold Medal, 2017
- Asian games, Jakarta, Indonesia- Silver Medal, 2018
- Arjuna award- 2018
- Asian Championship, Singapore-2016
- CWG 2022- Bronze
- 2022 Women’s Hockey Asia Cup- Bronze
Also Read | Top 10 hockey shoes | Choose the best hockey shoes for your daily practice
Savita Punia Social Media
गणतंत्र दिवस की शुभकामनायें🙏🇮🇳— Savita Punia (@savitahockey) January 26, 2023
सारे जहां से अच्छा हिंदुस्तान हमारा, हम बुलबुले हैं उसकी वो गुलसिताँ हमारा🇮🇳
Celebrate freedom, unity and bravery this Republic Day. 🇮🇳 Jai Hind #RepublicDay2023 #HockeyIndia #SavitaPunia pic.twitter.com/GDcMOZA7qs
It's a great honour for me to be given accolades and award for the best goalkeeper in #FIHNationsCup Behind this, its a lot of hard-work of complete team, our coach and entire staff, without whom this won’t be possible. This belongs to all of you🇮🇳🏆🥇 Cheers for Team India pic.twitter.com/C8efEGekS7— Savita Punia (@savitahockey) December 19, 2022
Unity is strength. When there is teamwork, wonderful things can be achieved. Together we saw a dream & worked really hard & it has become a reality. The credit goes to complete team & staff for achieving Gold in the FIH Hockey Nations Cup 2022🥇🏆🏑🥅🇮🇳 #IndiaKaGame pic.twitter.com/fmyDid9dqK— Savita Punia (@savitahockey) December 18, 2022
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Read More | Top 10 best field Hockey Sticks in 2022 – 23 | Transform your game
Savita Punia is born on 11 July 1990 and she is 32 years old.
Savita Punia belongs to Haryana. Her birthplace is in a small village, Jodhkan of Sirsa district in Haryana.
Savita Punia considered the “Great Wall of India”, is a member of India’s hockey women’s field team. Because of her phenomenal and outstanding performance in the 2020 Summer Olympics, she was given the title of “Great Wall Of India”.
PR Sreejesh is an Indian field hockey player who plays as a goalkeeper. He played a crucial role in the Indian national team’s bronze medal win at the 2020 Summer Olympics.