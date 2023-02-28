Savita Punia Biography: Age | Family | Career | Achievements | Social Media

- Advertisement -

-- Advertisement --

Savita Punia considered the ” Great Wall of India ”, is a member of India’s hockey women’s field team. She hails from Haryana’s district and plays as a goalkeeper. She has always proved herself with her astonishing goalkeeping techniques. In 2007 when this female goalkeeper was barely 17, she got a place in the national hockey team.

About Savita Punia

Name Savita Punia Born 11 July 1990 (age 32) Place of Birth Jodhkan, Sirsa, Haryana, India Height 1.71 m (5 ft 7 in) Weight 60 kg (132 lb) Position Goalkeeper Current Club National Centre Of Excellence, Delhi

Savita Punia: The Beginning

Savita Punia was born on 11 July 1990 in Haryana’s district Hisar. She did her schooling at district headquarters and then was enrolled in a sports academy. She was encouraged by her grandfather to take up hockey and then she joined the Sports Authority of India (SAI). Earlier she was not interested in playing hockey. But later when her father spent 20 thousand on her hockey kit, she started viewing the game differently. During her early years, she was coached by Sundar Singh Kharab and later by Azad Singh Malik. Because of her phenomenal and outstanding performance in the 2020 Summer Olympics, she was given the title of “Great Wall Of India”.

Savita Punia Family

-- Advertisement --

Savita Punia’s birthplace is in a small village, Jodhkan of Sirsa district in Haryana. She has a balanced family including her grandfather, father, mother, sister, brother, and sister-in-law. Her family has always been by her side, although they were the ones to encourage her for this sport. They wanted her to excel at great success in her life.

Also Read | Hitaashee Bakshi Biography | The story of young budding golfer

Savita Punia Career

-- Advertisement --

In 2007 Savita Punia was selected for a Maiden national camp (Lucknow) and there she was trained by a top goalkeeper. Later in 2008, Savita Punia stepped on her first international tour, a four-nation event held in the Netherlands and Germany. In 2009 she participated in the junior Asia cup. 2011 was the year for Savita Punia’s senior international debut. At present, she has featured in more than 100 international games. In 2017, she partook the Eighth Women’s Asia cup held in Malaysia in which she saved two significant goals in a penalty shoot-out and opened the way for the Indian Hockey team to win Bronze. In 2014 she was also a part of the Bronze winning team at the Incheon Asian game. She is the best female goalkeeper in India.

Also Read | Saurav Ghosal Biography | Career, Wife, Stats, Facts, Social Media

In 2016, she showed fantastic execution when she endured a barrage of penalty corners against Japan withholding India’s 1-0 lead in the last minute. Because of her marvelous performance, she helped the Female hockey team to qualify for Rio Olympics after a long wait of 36 years.

Savita Punia’s performance in Asia cup 2018, where she made a startled save against China in the final, securing herself the goalkeeper of the tournament award and for her team, a slot in the 2018 World Cup in London. She has always proved herself outstanding in the goalkeeping position and has also empowered her team members to play well and win tournaments. Her teammates say, she is calm in a pressure situation and has won the team many matches with her composure. With the number of big events lined up, Savita Punia would surely be bringing more to the table. In the Commonwealth games 2022, the Indian women’s hockey team bagged the bronze medal. She was also a part of the team, when India beat China, 2-0 to win the bronze medal at the 2022 Women’s Hockey Asia Cup tournament.

-- Advertisement --

Records and Achievements

Asia cup, Incheon, South Korea- Bronze Medal, 2014

Gifu, Japan- Gold Medal, 2017

Asian games, Jakarta, Indonesia- Silver Medal, 2018

Arjuna award- 2018

Asian Championship, Singapore-2016

CWG 2022- Bronze

2022 Women’s Hockey Asia Cup- Bronze

Also Read | Top 10 hockey shoes | Choose the best hockey shoes for your daily practice

Savita Punia Social Media

Twitter

It's a great honour for me to be given accolades and award for the best goalkeeper in #FIHNationsCup Behind this, its a lot of hard-work of complete team, our coach and entire staff, without whom this won’t be possible. This belongs to all of you🇮🇳🏆🥇 Cheers for Team India pic.twitter.com/C8efEGekS7 — Savita Punia (@savitahockey) December 19, 2022

Unity is strength. When there is teamwork, wonderful things can be achieved. Together we saw a dream & worked really hard & it has become a reality. The credit goes to complete team & staff for achieving Gold in the FIH Hockey Nations Cup 2022🥇🏆🏑🥅🇮🇳 #IndiaKaGame pic.twitter.com/fmyDid9dqK — Savita Punia (@savitahockey) December 18, 2022

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Savita Punia (@savitapuniahockey)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Savita Punia (@savitapuniahockey)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Savita Punia (@savitapuniahockey)

Read More | Top 10 best field Hockey Sticks in 2022 – 23 | Transform your game

How old is Savita Punia? Savita Punia is born on 11 July 1990 and she is 32 years old. What is the state of Savita Punia? Savita Punia belongs to Haryana. Her birthplace is in a small village, Jodhkan of Sirsa district in Haryana. Who is the Indian female hockey goalkeeper? Savita Punia considered the “Great Wall of India”, is a member of India’s hockey women’s field team. Because of her phenomenal and outstanding performance in the 2020 Summer Olympics, she was given the title of “Great Wall Of India”. Who is the current goalkeeper of Men’s Indian hockey team? PR Sreejesh is an Indian field hockey player who plays as a goalkeeper. He played a crucial role in the Indian national team’s bronze medal win at the 2020 Summer Olympics.