‘Save the bowlers’: Ravichandran Ashwin Sends Emergency Tweet After KKR vs PBKS Run-Fest

- Advertisement -

The recent encounter between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Punjab Kings in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) turned out to be an exhilarating event. The two teams faced off in the 42nd match of the tournament at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens on Friday, April 26. This high-scoring battle saw KKR amass a formidable 261 runs in their innings, but the Punjab Kings’ batsmen made light work of the target and comfortably won the game by eight wickets. Jonny Bairstow led the charge with an impressive century, while Prabhsimran Singh contributed with a solid 54-run opening. Adding to their dominance, Shashank Singh remained not out with a blistering 68 runs off just 28 balls, sealing the victory for the Punjab Kings. Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin made a tweet and expressed his empathy for the bowlers, sharing the sentiments of many fans in India who are following the IPL.

-- Advertisement --

Ravichandran Ashwin’s Tweet After KKR vs PBKS Run-Fest

In the second innings, KKR’s Harshit Rana was the most expensive bowler, giving up 61 runs in his four-over spell. Varun Chakravarthy conceded 46 runs in his three overs, while Dushmantha Chameera allowed 48 runs in the same number of overs.

-- Advertisement --

Following a significant victory over Kolkata Knight Riders, Punjab Kings are making their way up the points table. Having played nine games, the Kings have won three and lost six. With six points from nine games, their playoff hopes are still alive.

Also read | Best Cricket Bat Manufacturers in India