Wednesday, February 5, 2020
Saurav Ganguly to be a part of Tokyo Olympics, Here is how

By Manan Dharamshi
Published On:
Sourav Ganguly commentary
Highlights

  • BCCI President Saurav Ganguly will soon be accepting the offer to join Team India’s Goodwill Ambassador for the Tokyo Olympics.
  • Ganguly will have to raise awareness about the athletes in the Indian team which will be travelling to Tokyo in the Summer.
  • In his letter to the cricket legend, Mehta wrote the 32nd Olympic Games will be an important milestone in Indian sports.

BCCI President Saurav Ganguly is expected to accept the offer to join Team India’s Goodwill Ambassador for the Tokyo Olympics. Earlier, reports had suggested that Indian Olympic Association (IOA) Secretary General Rajeev Mehta extended the offer to him to be a part of the Olympics, starting from 24 July 2020. 

According to the Indian Express, Ganguly is set to accept the role. “I will accept the role,” he said while confirming he received the IOA’s proposal. Ganguly will have to raise awareness about the athletes in the Indian team which will be travelling to Tokyo in the Summer. 

During the Rio Games in 2016, Abhinav Bindra, Sachin Tendulkar, Salman Khan and musician AR Rahman were the Goodwill Ambassadors. While a few former athletes had questioned the move, Mary Kom and former hockey captain Sardara Singh came in defence saying it would enhance the popularity of Olympic Sports. 

Important Milestone

In his letter to the cricket legend, Mehta wrote the 32nd Olympic Games will be an important milestone in Indian sports.

It marks the 100 years of participation of Indian athletes in the games. He wrote that Ganguly’s support and inspiration will be valuable to the Indian team.

“You are an inspiration for a billion people, especially the youth. As an administrator, you have always nurtured young talent. We are hopeful that your association with Team India to the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 would be a boost for our young athletes and a privilege for the Olympic movement in India,” the letter read.

“We hope you will generously extend your support for Team India to the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020,” it added.

Ganguly will become the second cricketer to accept the role as the Goodwill ambassador after Sachin Tendulkar. 

