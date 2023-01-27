Saurav Ganguly has high hopes from Virat Kohli & Says “He will have to improve in Test cricket”

- Advertisement -

The upcoming India vs. Australia Test series is going to be a high-voltage clash. The World Test Championship (WTC) leaders, Australia are showing dominance these days and haven’t lost a Test series since Pat Cummins captained the side ahead of the Ashes in 2021-22. Saurav Ganguly has high hopes from Virat Kohli and said that he has to score runs for himself in Test and hoped for a good season from this star batter.

The Men in the Blue team will hope to show their dominance again against the world’s No. 1 Test team, Australia. These two-strong sides will meet in a four-match Test series beginning February 9 in Nagpur.

Saurav Ganguly told Sports Tak,

“Yes, absolutely. He has batted really well – against Sri Lanka, against Bangladesh. He will have to improve in Test cricket because India depends on him and a very crucial series against Australia is approaching which I believe will be a cracker of a contest. I expect it to be very competitive. Both are extremely good teams and it’s quite possible that these two teams go on to play the World Test Championship final,”

The upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy is crucial for India as if they fail to win 3 out of the four Tests against Australia, then their chances of playing in the World Test Championship final for the second year in a queue will take a big hit. The Men in Blue has to win three out of the four games to book their place in the decider because anything less than that will depend on the results of other teams.

