Tuesday, May 7, 2024
Saudi Smash 2024: Manika Batra Stuns World No. 2 Wang Manyu in Historic Singles Triumph

Saudi Smash 2024: Manika Batra Stuns World No. 2 Wang Manyu in Historic Singles Triumph
Image Source: Getty
Saiman Das
By Saiman Das
Less than 1 mins read
Updated:
Indian table tennis had a remarkable day as Manika Batra shocked World No. 2 Wang Manyu of China to advance to the round of 16 at the Saudi Smash 2024 in Jeddah on Monday. Batra outplayed Wang, clinching a decisive 3-1 victory in just 37 minutes, with set scores of 6-11, 11-5, 11-7, and 12-10. This strong performance followed her opening win against Romania’s Andreea Dragoman on Saturday, where Batra swept her opponent in straight sets with scores of 11-6, 13-11, and 11-8. Batra’s success has earned her a matchup against Germany’s Nina Mittelham for a spot in the quarterfinals.

Batra had a strong start to the tournament, delivering an impressive performance by defeating Romania’s Andreea Dragoman in three straight games with scores of 11-6, 13-11, and 11-8 on Saturday. With this win, Batra moves on to face Germany’s Nina Mittelham, aiming to secure her spot in the quarterfinals.

Also Read | Top 10 Famous Table Tennis Players in India

