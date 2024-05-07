Saudi Smash 2024: Manika Batra Stuns World No. 2 Wang Manyu in Historic Singles Triumph

Indian table tennis had a remarkable day as Manika Batra shocked World No. 2 Wang Manyu of China to advance to the round of 16 at the Saudi Smash 2024 in Jeddah on Monday. Batra outplayed Wang, clinching a decisive 3-1 victory in just 37 minutes, with set scores of 6-11, 11-5, 11-7, and 12-10. This strong performance followed her opening win against Romania’s Andreea Dragoman on Saturday, where Batra swept her opponent in straight sets with scores of 11-6, 13-11, and 11-8. Batra’s success has earned her a matchup against Germany’s Nina Mittelham for a spot in the quarterfinals.
