Saudi Smash 2024: Manika Batra Stuns World No. 14 to Storm into Quarterfinals!

Indian table tennis star Manika Batra continued her impressive form at the Saudi Smash 2024 by reaching the quarterfinals on Wednesday. She secured a decisive 3-0 victory against Germany’s Nina Mittelham, ranked 14th in the world, with game scores of 11-6, 11-9, and 11-7. Manika took command from the start, winning the first game 11-6. In the second game, Nina Mittelham put up a stronger fight but fell short in the end as Manika Batra maintained her composure to win 11-9. Manika then sealed her place in the quarterfinals by clinching the third game 11-7.

Manika Batra Enters the Saudi Smash 2024 Quarterfinals

Manika’s recent victory against Mittelham marks her first win in four encounters. In the next round, she’ll challenge Hina Hayata, the world’s fifth-ranked player from Japan, for a spot in the semifinals. After defeating two higher-ranked opponents, Manika is poised to face Hayata with confidence. In an earlier round, she delivered an upset by beating world number two, Wang Manyu from China.

Manika kicked off her tournament campaign with a 3-0 win over Romania’s Andreea Dragoman. Although Manika had recently lost her top ranking among Indian women to Sreeja Akula, her remarkable performance at Jeddah could see her reclaim the position. As the 2018 Commonwealth Games gold medallist, she’s India’s last remaining hope in the tournament, as all the other doubles teams, including Harmeet Desai-Yashaswini Ghorpade, Ayhika Mukherjee-Sutirtha Mukherjee, and Manav Thakkar-Manush Shah, have been eliminated.

