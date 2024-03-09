Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty and Lakshya Sen Ace Their Way to French Open Super 750 Semifinals

- Advertisement -

Satwiksairaj and Chirag advanced to the men’s doubles semifinals with a convincing straight-game victory, maintaining their pursuit of the title at the French Open Super 750 badminton tournament. The Indian duo, currently ranked as the world No. 1 pair and previous winners of the 2022 title, secured their spot in the semifinals by defeating Thailand’s Supak Jomkoh and Kittinupong Kedren with scores of 21-19, 21-13 at the Arena Porte de la Chapelle.

On the other hand, PV Sindhu faced disappointment in the women’s singles quarterfinals. Despite their victory, the men’s doubles team is set to face a challenging matchup in the semifinals against world champions Kang Min Hyuk and Seo Seung Jae, the third seeds, who had previously defeated them at the India Open final earlier in the year. Additionally, Lakshya Sen, ranked 19th in the world, fought back in a 78-minute clash against former world champion Loh Kean Yew, securing a 19-21, 21-15, 21-13 victory and advancing to the semifinals of French Open in his quest to qualify for the Paris Olympics. The Asian Games champions will look to build on their success in the upcoming match against the formidable Korean pair.

Previously, Sindhu, making a return after a four-month injury hiatus, exhibited a courageous performance that showcased her skillful shot execution and physical prowess in an intense one-hour and 32-minute match against the Olympic champion Chen Yu Fei from China. Despite her valiant efforts, the two-time Olympic medalist ultimately faced a defeat with a score of 24-22, 17-21, 18-21 against the second seed and defending champion Chen in the thrilling quarterfinal clash. Satwiksairaj and Chirag secured a spot in the men’s doubles semifinals after a dominant straight-game triumph, showcasing their determination to vie for the championship at the French Open Super 750 badminton tournament.

