Satpal Singh & Chhatrasal wait for the emergence of a new-generation star – KreedOn Candids

- Advertisement -

The Most Buzzing Wrestling Hub

Chhatrasal wrestling akhara, located within the Chhatrasal Stadium complex, can easily be termed as the cradle of Indian wrestling. It was started in 1980 by Mahabali Satpal Singh, Dronacharya awardee wrestling coach whose tutelage has produced renowned wrestlers like Sushil Kumar, his son-in-law, and two back-to-back Olympics medal winners as well as Yogeswar Dutt. After their generation, Satpal’s hard work has gifted Indian medal-winning wrestlers like Ravi Dahiya, Bajrang, and Deepak Punia, and interestingly, all started their journey at Chhatrasal akhara.

Satpal Singh: New Kids On The Block

-- Advertisement --

Has the craze of wrestling got shocked after Sushil Kumar’s arrest last year? It is believed that the legendary wrestler who was alleged to have murdered 23-year-old junior wrestler Sagar Dhankar during a brawl at Chhatrasal akhara has been incarcerated in Tihar jail and presently the wrestler is acting as a fitness coach for the prisoners in Delhi’s Tihar jail. His coach and also father-in-law Satpal Singh, while talking over the phone from New Delhi, refused to opine that the craze of wrestling has gone down after that controversial incident. He said,

“Now our wrestling school has 350 students starting from the age of 11 years. But we have already around 20 young wrestlers between the age group of 18 and 20 years who are all set to explode within a couple of years.”

Satpal mentioned a few names such as Aman Kumar, Ashish Kumar, and Rahul Aware. These three young wrestlers have already started winning medals in significant international tournaments like World Championships. Along with them, there are more than 15 to 18 very promising wrestlers who can shine in the international scenario.

-- Advertisement --

Significantly, Bajrang Punia the former world number one and bronze medalist in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and also the gold medalist in the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games has returned to Chhatrasal akahara and training there for the last three months. He started learning wrestling at Chhatrasal but later shifted to Sonipat and used to train at Yogeswar’s wrestling school.

Specialty of Chhatrasal

The basics of wrestling at the akhara start in mud pits and once a trainee gets mature, he is promoted to the mats for training. According to the akhara’s former coach Virender, training in the mud helps budding wrestlers gain physical strength and endurance.

-- Advertisement --

Gaining speed and strength in the mud always becomes difficult. The wrestlers need additional force and mental strength to develop their skills in the mud. But when being promoted to the mats the same young wrestlers can find them faster in movement and more agile. This traditional training method helps budding wrestlers earn better skills and physical strength from the beginning.

The Changes

Satpal revealed that he and his coaching team often brings changes in training equipment, and wrestling mats. Even, according to the Dronacharya coach, English teachers have been roped in recently to teach spoken English to the promising wrestlers who have been participating in international events. Recently, qualified sports psychologists have also been joining the school for the promising wrestlers that help them to set their minds before going to take part in any international or crucial national tournaments such as national championships.

-- Advertisement --

The only thing that has not changed yet is the diet for the wrestlers. Satpal clarified that the same traditional diet consisting of milk, desi-ghee, and almond have been the basic diet for the wrestlers and it is decided by the coaches. They still do not allow any synthetic substitutes or supplements. The wrestling school has already made tie-ups with a couple of milkmen who supply milk and butter.

Road to Paris Olympics 2024

Satpal believes any of his upcoming stars can ensure a berth in the national team for the Paris Olympics. Even he believes,

“I cannot assert that only Ravi, Bajrang, and Deepak will bring medals from the Paris Olympics. I have the new generation stars also like Aman, Rahul, Ashish who can also outclass Ravi, Bajrang, and Deepak and steal the limelight.”

Read More | Why Bajrang Punia Want More Olympics Centers In India?

Follow us on: Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, WhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to KreedOn network today – KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport