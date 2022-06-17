Friday, June 17, 2022
G Sathiyan: India's star paddler stunned world number 6 at WTT

G Sathiyan: India’s star paddler stunned world number 6 at WTT

By Nidhi Singh
Updated:
Sathiyan Gnanasekaran- Indian star table tennis player caused major upset to world number 6- KreedOn
Image Source- The Indian Express
India’s star table tennis player, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran recorded his second top-10 win in singles as he defeated the reigning European champion and world No. 6 Jorgic Darko in the round of 32 actions at WTT Contender Zagreb, Croatia.

India’s famous paddler caused an early upset at the WTT Contender Zagreb and toppled World No. 6, and leading European champion, Jorgic Darko by 3-1. Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, world No. 34 was ruthless against the second-seeded Darko, from Slovenia and turned the match in his favor after contesting a thrilling competition.

Gnanasekaran eventually won the match by 3-1 (6-11, 12-10, 11-9, 12-10) and reached the Round of 16 in men’s singles.

Sathiyan had defeated former World No. 5 Tomakazu Harimoto of Japan in the 2019 Asian Championships. This is his second Top-10 win. Sathiyan Gnansekaran, who is ranked the highest among the Indian paddlers in singles currently and will also participate in the upcoming 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to the KreedOn network today-

KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport

KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport 

Nidhi Singh
