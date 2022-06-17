G Sathiyan: India’s star paddler stunned world number 6 at WTT

- Advertisement -

India’s star table tennis player, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran recorded his second top-10 win in singles as he defeated the reigning European champion and world No. 6 Jorgic Darko in the round of 32 actions at WTT Contender Zagreb, Croatia.

💥HUGE UPSET ALERT💥 Went all guns blazing as I secured a MASSIVE WIN tonight taking down the World Rank 6 & current European cup champion Jorgic Darko (SLO) 3-1 in the Men Singles Round of 32 here in WTT Contender Zagreb 2022 💪

India’s famous paddler caused an early upset at the WTT Contender Zagreb and toppled World No. 6, and leading European champion, Jorgic Darko by 3-1. Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, world No. 34 was ruthless against the second-seeded Darko, from Slovenia and turned the match in his favor after contesting a thrilling competition.

Gnanasekaran eventually won the match by 3-1 (6-11, 12-10, 11-9, 12-10) and reached the Round of 16 in men’s singles.

Sathiyan had defeated former World No. 5 Tomakazu Harimoto of Japan in the 2019 Asian Championships. This is his second Top-10 win. Sathiyan Gnansekaran, who is ranked the highest among the Indian paddlers in singles currently and will also participate in the upcoming 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

