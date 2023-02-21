Tuesday, February 21, 2023
Santosh Trophy: Meghalaya makes history, book Semifinals spot for 1st time

Nidhi Singh
By Nidhi Singh
Image Source- News18
Meghalaya defeated former champions West Bengal 2-1 on Monday and qualify for the semifinals of the Santosh Trophy National Football Championships for the very first time. Meghalaya finished second in Group B with 10 points from five games behind Services (13 points), who also booked a semi-final spot.

The team of Meghalaya became the fourth and final team to reach the semi-finals, which will be played in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia along with the final from March 1-4, 2023. Punjab and Karnataka have already qualified for the semi-finals from Group A as winners and runners-up respectively.

Punjab will face Meghalaya while Services will face Karnataka in the semi-finals at the King Fahd Stadium in Riyadh.

Bengal took the lead in the 36th minute through Sougat Hansda. However, Meghalaya made a stunning comeback and found their reward at the end of the first half when Allen Lyngdoh (44th) and Nikelson Bina (45+3) scored.

Meghalaya head coach Khlain Syiemlieh said after the match, said,

”There is a good mix of boys who have experience playing not just Santosh Trophy but also for clubs outside the state,”

