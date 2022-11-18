Sanju Samson’s no-look shots left the fans in awe | KreedOn Banter

- Advertisement -

Indian Cricketer Sanju Samson’s no-look shots during the practice session ahead of the T20I New Zealand series left the fans in awe. BCCI released a video of Team India’s practice session via the official Twitter handle, where Sanju Samson can be seen smashing two no-look shots. Shreyas Iyer was another to be seen playing the no-look shot in the video.

The Men in Blue are gearing up for the series-opener of the three-match T20I series against New Zealand. The cricketers reached Wellington on Monday (November 14) and have been immersed since then. Senior players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and KL Rahul will rest for the series. Meanwhile, young players like Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, and Umran Malik will join the team.

The three T20Is are scheduled for November 18, 20, and 22 in Wellington, Mount Maunganui, and Napier, respectively. The two sides will then clash in 3 ODIs on November 25, 27, and 30 in Auckland, Hamilton, and Christchurch, respectively. Samson is included in the ODI squad as well. He has played 10 ODIs since his debut in 2021. Samson also looked in good-form during the recently-concluded three-match series against the Proteas.

India’s squad for New Zealand T20Is: Hardik Pandya (C), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (VC and WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik.

T20I NZ V IND Match Update

The toss for New Zealand vs India has been delayed due the continuous rains. Both sides are passing the time and waiting for a clear weather.

Toss at Sky Stadium, Wellington has been delayed due to persistent rains. Stay tuned for further updates.#NZvIND pic.twitter.com/e2QJYdAnRN — BCCI (@BCCI) November 18, 2022

#TeamIndia and New Zealand team enjoy a game of footvolley as we wait for the rain to let up.#NZvIND pic.twitter.com/8yjyJ3fTGJ — BCCI (@BCCI) November 18, 2022

