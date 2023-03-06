Monday, March 6, 2023
Sania Mirza bids farewell to her Tennis career at the place where it all began

Sneha Ghosh
Sania Mirza farewell
Image Source: Times Now
Indian tennis icon Sania Mirza bids farewell to her Tennis career at the place where it all began. Sania Mirza played the final game of her Tennis career at Hyderabad’s Lal Bahadur Stadium after playing a few exhibition games on Sunday, March 5. Mirza was visibly sentimental as her long career, embellished with numerous achievements, came to an end.

Sania Mirza’s final performance included a few friendly matches with the likes of Rohan Bopanna, Ivan Dodig, Cara Black, Bethanie Mattek-Sands, and Marion Bartoli. These players have partnered with her in several events across her career.

MC Stan gave a live performance to mark the special occasion in Hyderabad, while Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh was also present to witness the historic occasion. Yuvraj Singh also played one of the matches to celebrate Sania’s amazing career.

Several government officials attended the event, including Telegana’s IT minister as well as Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju. Sania Mirza was also felicitated by KT Rama Rao on the court, meanwhile, Rijiju cheered her from the stand.

Sania said as she thanked all with teary eyes,

“I am thankful to each and every one for the kind of send-off given to me today. I couldn’t have asked for a better farewell. It all began here in 2002 when I won medals in the National Games. Then in 2004, I won my first WTA title (doubles). As someone said, it has been a one-handed drive for me. Yes, it has been an honor to represent the country at the highest level for 20 long years.”

She further said,

“It was so difficult for not many to believe in a young kid taking up tennis, more so a girl. But, it was only my parents who believed in me and have been with me right through this journey. Yes, I am going to (paused for a long moment wiping off the tears) miss the game.”

Sania concluded by saying,

“But I can tell you I will be there with the Telangana Government and the Sports Authority of Telangana State to produce another Sania. In fact, we need more and more Sanias and will work for that for sure. These are happy tears. I miss you guys.”

The tennis icon has been on the tennis circuit for around two decades. Sania Mirza has transformed not only tennis in the country but also women’s sports as a whole. Mirza has inspired many young girls in India to take up sports as a career.

