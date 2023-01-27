Saturday, January 28, 2023
Tennis Star Sania Mirza Bid Farewell To Her Grand Slam Career | Twitter Reaction

Nidhi Singh
Nidhi Singh
2 min.
Updated:
Sania Mirza Bid Farewell To Her Grand Slams Career | Twitter Reaction | KreedOn
Image Source- Odisha TV
Sania Mirza bid farewell to Grand Slam tennis after a mixed doubles match at the Australian Open 2023. She said goodbye to the Grand Slam career after a loss in the Australian Open 2023 mixed doubles final with compatriot Rohan Bopanna.

At Rod Laver Arena, Sania and Bopanna lost to Brazilians Luisa Stefani and Rafael Mataos 6-7(2) 2-6 in the final.

Sania Mirza got emotional during Australian Open 2023, Image Source- Free Press Journal

It is interesting to note that, Sania had started her Grand Slam career at the Australian Open in 2005. In 2009 Australian Open, her first Grand Slam title came when she won the mixed doubles trophy with Mahesh Bhupathi.

Sania Mirza has ended her Grand Slam career beautifully with 3 women’s doubles and as many mixed doubles trophies in her cabinet.

“I’m still going to play a few more tournaments, but my journey of my professional career started in Melbourne in 2005, when I played Serena Williams in the third round as an 18-year-old,” Mirza said in on-court interview after the match. “I’ve had the privilege to come back here again and again, win some tournaments here, play some great finals … Rod Laver Arena has really been special in my life. I couldn’t think of a better arena to finish my career at Grand Slams at.”

At Dubai Tennis Championships WTA 1000 event, Sania Mirza will retire from professional tennis, which begins on 19 February.

Sania is also the first woman from India to reach the top ranking in doubles. She was the first woman tennis player from India to win a WTA title. Let’s take a look at how Twitter reacted after Sania Mirza bid farewell to Career Grand Slam after Australian Open 2023.

Twitter Reaction:

