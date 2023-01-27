Tennis Star Sania Mirza Bid Farewell To Her Grand Slam Career | Twitter Reaction

- Advertisement -

Sania Mirza bid farewell to Grand Slam tennis after a mixed doubles match at the Australian Open 2023. She said goodbye to the Grand Slam career after a loss in the Australian Open 2023 mixed doubles final with compatriot Rohan Bopanna.

At Rod Laver Arena, Sania and Bopanna lost to Brazilians Luisa Stefani and Rafael Mataos 6-7(2) 2-6 in the final.

It is interesting to note that, Sania had started her Grand Slam career at the Australian Open in 2005. In 2009 Australian Open, her first Grand Slam title came when she won the mixed doubles trophy with Mahesh Bhupathi.

Sania Mirza has ended her Grand Slam career beautifully with 3 women’s doubles and as many mixed doubles trophies in her cabinet.

“I’m still going to play a few more tournaments, but my journey of my professional career started in Melbourne in 2005, when I played Serena Williams in the third round as an 18-year-old,” Mirza said in on-court interview after the match. “I’ve had the privilege to come back here again and again, win some tournaments here, play some great finals … Rod Laver Arena has really been special in my life. I couldn’t think of a better arena to finish my career at Grand Slams at.”

At Dubai Tennis Championships WTA 1000 event, Sania Mirza will retire from professional tennis, which begins on 19 February.

Sania is also the first woman from India to reach the top ranking in doubles. She was the first woman tennis player from India to win a WTA title. Let’s take a look at how Twitter reacted after Sania Mirza bid farewell to Career Grand Slam after Australian Open 2023.

Twitter Reaction:

43 WTA doubles titles, 3 Grand Slam women doubles titles, 3 Grand Slam mixed doubles titles and a former World No. 1 doubles player! Congratulations on a stellar career, Sania Mirza 👏 #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/u550Txr8HE — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) January 27, 2023

Not a dream final but certainly a dream career. Will see her once more in Dubai but at Majors she has carried the Indian flag with pride and success. Well done @MirzaSania Till last point @rohanbopanna kept pushing and that’s what sport is all about. @RevSportz #AustralianOpen — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) January 27, 2023

Well played @MirzaSania. You still make us proud. A final in your last Slam is something to be proud of — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 27, 2023

Thank you for the memories, @MirzaSania. You’ve been a trailblazer on and off court, and such an incredible role model. Can’t recall a single misstep in this long and glorious career — you simply played with spunk and dignity. #AusOpen — Rahul Fernandes (@newspaperwallah) January 27, 2023

Six Grand Slam titles, former women's doubles world No 1, only Indian to enter WTA singles top-30. Unapologetic of her choices & taking on trolls before SM arrived, Sania Mirza redefined what it meant to be a woman playing sport in India. The OG badass female superstar athlete. https://t.co/fdvhJAOo6j — Susan Ninan (@ninansusan) January 27, 2023

Thank you @MirzaSania for being an exceptional ambassador of tennis and India. You have given us moments of tremendous celebration and we are all proud of you. Congratulations on a wonderful professional career and wish you the best for your next chapter. https://t.co/xGgRurO0Gj — Gaurav Gogoi (@GauravGogoiAsm) January 27, 2023

