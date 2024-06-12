Sangram Singh Creates Waves as First Indian Fighter to Enter MMA

- Advertisement -

Former Commonwealth heavyweight champion Sangram Singh is poised to become the first Indian male wrestler to enter the world of mixed martial arts (MMA). Following Puja Tomar, Sangram Singh will be the second Indian to compete as an MMA fighter, utilizing his extensive wrestling expertise, according to a statement released on Tuesday. At 38, Sangram recently marked his comeback to wrestling after a six-year hiatus by triumphing over Pakistan’s Muhammad Saeed in a dominant performance at the Dubai Pro Wrestling Championship.

Sangram said:

“Wrestling has given me so much including the love from the people of my country and I hope that they will continue to do the same in my new endeavour.”

He further added:

“MMA is the future, its growing popularity in the last few years speaks for itself. India has one of the highest viewerships for the sport and I hope that the fans of the sport can support me in the same manner.”

