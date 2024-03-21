Thursday, March 21, 2024
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Twitter Youtube
HomeSportsCricketIPL 2024: Sandeep Warrier Steps in as Mohammed Shami’s Replacement at Gujarat...
-- Advertisement --

IPL 2024: Sandeep Warrier Steps in as Mohammed Shami’s Replacement at Gujarat Titans

Sandeep Warrier Steps in as Mohammed Shami's Replacement | KreedOn
Image Source: Circle of Cricket
Sumit Malgotra
By Sumit Malgotra
1 mins read
Updated:
- Advertisement -

Gujarat Titans have chosen Sandeep Warrier to take Mohammed Shami’s place as he has been announced as Mohammed Shami’s replacement for IPL 2024. Sandeep Warrier will join the Titans for Rs 50 lakh, his base price. He has played five IPL matches before this.

-- Advertisement --

Sandeep Warrier, who didn’t get picked by any team in the IPL 2024 auction after being let go by the Mumbai Indians, is now filling in for Shami.

-- Advertisement --

IPL’s press release read:

“Gujarat Titans (GT) named Sandeep Warrier as replacement for Mohd. Shami while Mumbai Indians (MI) added Kwena Maphaka to the squad as replacement for Dilshan Madushanka for the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. Shami – the veteran Indian pacer – recently successfully underwent surgery for his right heel problem and is currently recovering. His replacement, Warrier has so far played 5 IPL matches and will join GT for his base price of INR 50 Lac.”

Warrier does things a bit differently from Shami. He might not be as fast, but he’s really good at making the ball swing and move unpredictably. He’s also great at bowling slower balls and has a good yorker up his sleeve. With his experience and different ways of bowling, Warrier brings something new to the Titans’ attack. It’ll be interesting to see how he handles the pressure of replacing someone like Shami, who’s already proven himself. Warrier joined KKR in IPL 2019 and did well with two wickets in his first season. In the Ranji Trophy 2018-19, he took an impressive 44 wickets in 10 matches for Kerala.

Mohammed Shami will not be playing in the IPL 2024 due to an injury. The Indian cricket board confirmed this in March. Shami had surgery on his Achilles tendon in February and is now being looked after by the board’s medical team as he gets better.

-- Advertisement --

Last season, Shami did really well in the league, taking the most wickets (28) and having a great average of 18.64. His best bowling performance was four wickets for 11 runs.

Top 10 Best Cricket Wicket Keeping Gloves | Secure Your Grasp - KreedOnRead More | Top 10 Best Cricket Wicket Keeping Gloves | Secure Your Grasp

-- Advertisement --

Follow us on: InstagramFacebookYouTubeWhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more sports knowledge and latest stories on Indian sports and athletes

Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now.
Sumit Malgotra
Sumit Malgotra
Previous article
How CSR is Shaping the Sports Landscape in India: Score for Change
Next article
Indian Open Jumps: Nayana James, Abdulla Aboobacker Wins Gold, Eldhose Secures Silver

RELATED ARTICLES

Cricket

CSK vs RCB Dream11 Prediction | Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Prediction Tips by Experts – Today’s...

KreedOn Network -
CSK vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: The cricketing world is at the edge of its seat as the curtains rise...
KreedOn Banter

IPL 2024: Embrace Between Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma at Practice Session Goes Viral

Sumit Malgotra -
The Mumbai Indians (MI) are getting ready for their first match in the IPL in 2024. They've got a...
News

Indian Open Jumps: Nayana James, Abdulla Aboobacker Wins Gold, Eldhose Secures Silver

Sumit Malgotra -
In Bangalore, on Wednesday, experienced long jumper Nayana James clinched the gold medal, achieving a new personal best at...
Cricket

IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony: Date, Time, Venue, Performers – All Details

Sumit Malgotra -
IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony: The Chennai Super Kings, who won last time, will start the new Indian Premier League...
Cricket

Potential Opening Pairs for Each IPL Team in 2024: Setting the Stage

Sumit Malgotra -
IPL 2024 Opening Pairs: The excitement brews for yet another thrilling edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Teams...
Cricket

IPL 2024: Suryakumar Yadav’s NCA Clearance Delayed: Fitness Test Scheduled for March 21

Sumit Malgotra -
Suryakumar Yadav recently faced some tough news as he fails NCA clearance. The National Cricket Academy (NCA) didn't give...

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: [email protected], [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019