IPL 2024: Sandeep Warrier Steps in as Mohammed Shami’s Replacement at Gujarat Titans

Gujarat Titans have chosen Sandeep Warrier to take Mohammed Shami’s place as he has been announced as Mohammed Shami’s replacement for IPL 2024. Sandeep Warrier will join the Titans for Rs 50 lakh, his base price. He has played five IPL matches before this.

Sandeep Warrier, who didn’t get picked by any team in the IPL 2024 auction after being let go by the Mumbai Indians, is now filling in for Shami.

IPL’s press release read:

“Gujarat Titans (GT) named Sandeep Warrier as replacement for Mohd. Shami while Mumbai Indians (MI) added Kwena Maphaka to the squad as replacement for Dilshan Madushanka for the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. Shami – the veteran Indian pacer – recently successfully underwent surgery for his right heel problem and is currently recovering. His replacement, Warrier has so far played 5 IPL matches and will join GT for his base price of INR 50 Lac.”

Warrier does things a bit differently from Shami. He might not be as fast, but he’s really good at making the ball swing and move unpredictably. He’s also great at bowling slower balls and has a good yorker up his sleeve. With his experience and different ways of bowling, Warrier brings something new to the Titans’ attack. It’ll be interesting to see how he handles the pressure of replacing someone like Shami, who’s already proven himself. Warrier joined KKR in IPL 2019 and did well with two wickets in his first season. In the Ranji Trophy 2018-19, he took an impressive 44 wickets in 10 matches for Kerala.

Mohammed Shami will not be playing in the IPL 2024 due to an injury. The Indian cricket board confirmed this in March. Shami had surgery on his Achilles tendon in February and is now being looked after by the board’s medical team as he gets better.

Last season, Shami did really well in the league, taking the most wickets (28) and having a great average of 18.64. His best bowling performance was four wickets for 11 runs.

