Samsonite’s ‘Tested Like Samsonite’ Campaign: Pushing the Limits of Resilience and Innovation

Samsonite’s ‘Tested Like Samsonite’ Campaign: Pushing the Limits of Resilience and Innovation | KreedOn
Image Source: NDTV Profit
Kanika Mahtoliya
By Kanika Mahtoliya
5 mins read
Updated:
Tested Like Samsonite’, the campaign of the world-known travel essentials company Samsonite, is all about the drive for evolution and the ceaseless pursuit of perfection because the choice is real: either you wait for someone else, or you take the reins and become the hero of your own story. With the aim of promoting a heritage of quality and durability of over 100 years in the travel industry, the campaign is positioning itself as a leading brand. Samsonite’s loyalty to the campaign ‘Tested Like Samsonite’ celebrates quirkiness and innovation designed to push favorable outcomes in our products. They do that by subjecting the luggage to hard-hitting tests that resemble real life.

This mission is intended to be done using the natural language of the brand to keep the technical production jargon aside while focusing directly on the consumer’s interest. The advertisement also involves popular personalities such as Amitabh Bachchan, Yuvraj Singh, Mithali Raj, Milind Soman, etc., who are used as ads similar to the disease they struggle with. Hence, they can advise their consumers that they are purchasing a quality-durable product. The campaign video series, each consisting of one particular test case, points to the ruggedness and quality of the brand and the luggage so that the audience starts to regard the whole category in that way.

