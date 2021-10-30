Saturday, October 30, 2021
74th Senior National Aquatic Championships, Bengaluru: Sambhavv R Becomes the Fastest Indian Swimmer

By Ayushi Bhatti
Sambhavv R | KreedOn

The young superstar

Sambhavv R | KreedOn
Image Source: Free Press Journal
Sambhavv R stole the limelight with his startling performance in a 50m freestyle swimming event. The 17-year-old clocked 23.65 seconds and won the gold in the event. It was the fastest race at the ongoing meet and Sambhavv was ahead of Maharashtra’s Mihir Ambre who timed 23.76 seconds while his state-mate Heer Shah touched pads at 23.93 seconds to take home the silver. Delhi’s Kushagra Rawat continued his record-breaking spree at the 74th Senior National Aquatic Championships in Bengaluru on Thursday. 

Sambhavv’s achievements

Karnataka teen, Sambhavv R won four golds and one bronze at the recently concluded 47th Junior National Aquatic Championship. He also surprised his seniors with his outstanding skills as he dominated the sprint event right from the beginning.

While the race was held between five swimmers who all clocked within 24 seconds-mark, Sambhavv came up with a perfect finish with his impeccable performance and bagged the gold. 

Sambhavv stated, “I was quite confident of doing well. I had timed 23.5 seconds in the Junior Nationals last week to win the race so I was pretty sure I had a strong chance,” 

His confidence and hard work turned fruitful for him and led him to achieve laurels. 

