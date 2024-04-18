Thursday, April 18, 2024
Sakshi Malik’s Influence Goes Global: Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential!

Image Source: Getty
By Saiman Das
Sakshi Malik received recognition from Time magazine as one of the 100 Most Influential People of 2024 on Wednesday, April 17. This acknowledgment celebrates her steadfast dedication to advocating for the rights of female athletes and her pivotal role in spearheading a significant movement against reported sexual misconduct within the wrestling community. Alongside notable figures like Vinesh Phogat, a two-time World Championships bronze medalist, and Bajrang Punia, a bronze medalist at the Tokyo Olympics, Sakshi Malik played a central role in organizing a protest that reverberated globally. Their united call to action began at Jantar Mantar, a renowned venue for demonstrations in India, where they demanded the immediate arrest and legal repercussions for Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the former president of the Wrestling Federation of India. Singh faced allegations of sexual harassment, intimidation, and stalking, accusations he has refuted.

The initiative led by Malik and her peers marked a significant moment in Indian sports, evolving from an initial call for justice into a year-long campaign that garnered broad national and international backing. As cited in Time Magazine, Sakshi Malik emphasized that the struggle extended beyond just female wrestlers in India; it represented a fight for the silenced voices of the nation’s daughters. Eventually, Malik’s activism resulted in Brij Bhushan stepping down as the president of the WFI. However, his associate Sanjay Singh succeeded him as president, prompting Malik to retire from the sport. Other notable Indians featured in the list include Alia Bhatt, Indo-British actor Dev Patel, and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella.

Top 10 Best Carrom Boards | KreedOnAlso Read | Top 10 Best Carrom Board Available Online

