‘Didn’t realize we lost the game’ – Sakshi Dhoni’s Hilarious Take on MS Dhoni’s Knock Steals Center Stage

Chennai Super Kings experienced their first defeat of the IPL 2024 season against the Delhi Capitals on Sunday. Chasing a target of 191 runs, CSK struggled against DC’s strategic bowling tactics. Despite the impending loss, MS Dhoni showcased his batting prowess with a flurry of powerful shots, captivating the crowd in Vizag and reminiscent of his prime days. Dhoni’s wife, Sakshi Singh, expressed her pride on Instagram, sharing a photo of Dhoni receiving the Electric Striker of the Match award, emphasizing how Dhoni’s remarkable innings overshadowed the outcome of the game.

In a brief display, Dhoni accumulated 37 runs from just 17 deliveries, showcasing his prowess with four boundaries and three sixes. Sakshi Singh sharing a photo of Dhoni receiving award, emphasizing how Dhoni’s remarkable innings overshadowed the outcome of the game. Notably, he previously achieved a half-century against the same opposition in 2018, a year when CSK claimed the championship following their return from a two-year hiatus. Since relinquishing the captaincy at CSK, the former Indian captain has remained in the spotlight. Having led the team to five championship victories and being the sole skipper since its inception, his departure from the role has garnered attention. Ruturaj Gaikwad has now assumed leadership duties, with Dhoni himself drawing comparisons between their on-field demeanor.

