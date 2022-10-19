History Created! Sajan Bhanwala Wins India 1st Medal In Greco Roman At U23 World Championships

- Advertisement -

India’s Greco-Roman wrestler, Sajan Bhanwala clinched India’s first medal (bronze medal) in the Greco-Roman style in the 77kg category of the U23 World Wrestling Championships. The Indian wrestler secured this historic medal after fighting through the repechage round.

Earlier, the Indian wrestling contingent for the U-23 World Championships was left in shock after 21 wrestlers were denied visas for the event. Amid all the drama, Sajan Bhanwala created a historic moment for India in U23 Wrestling World Championships.

HISTORY! 🇮🇳 India's Greco Roman wrestler Sajan Bhanwala bagged a historic BRONZE 🥉 in the 77kg division at U23 #Wrestling World Championships ongoing in Pontevedra, Spain. This is India's 1st Greco Roman medal in U23 Wrestling World Championship! #WrestlePontevedra pic.twitter.com/1c80ozgf9x — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) October 18, 2022

The 23-year-old started the repechage round with a 9-6 win against Rassul Zhunis of Kazakhstan. However, he looked far away from his best while fighting Ukraine’s Dmytro Vasetskyi in the bronze medal match and Sajan was able to score a massive 4-point move in the closing stages of the bout to secure a place on the podium.

