Wednesday, October 19, 2022
HomeNewsHistory Created! Sajan Bhanwala Wins India 1st Medal In Greco Roman At...

History Created! Sajan Bhanwala Wins India 1st Medal In Greco Roman At U23 World Championships

-- Advertisement --
By Nidhi Singh
Updated:
History Created! Sajan Bhanwala Wins India 1st Medal In Greco Roman At U23 World Championships- KreedOn
Image Source- Twitter
- Advertisement -

India’s Greco-Roman wrestler, Sajan Bhanwala clinched India’s first medal (bronze medal) in the Greco-Roman style in the 77kg category of the U23 World Wrestling Championships. The Indian wrestler secured this historic medal after fighting through the repechage round.

Earlier, the Indian wrestling contingent for the U-23 World Championships was left in shock after 21 wrestlers were denied visas for the event. Amid all the drama, Sajan Bhanwala created a historic moment for India in U23 Wrestling World Championships.

-- Advertisement --

The 23-year-old started the repechage round with a 9-6 win against Rassul Zhunis of Kazakhstan. However, he looked far away from his best while fighting Ukraine’s Dmytro Vasetskyi in the bronze medal match and Sajan was able to score a massive 4-point move in the closing stages of the bout to secure a place on the podium.

-- Advertisement --

wrestling kreedonRead More | A Quick Guide on Wrestling Rules | Basics, Scoring System, Tips

Follow us on: InstagramFacebookYouTubeWhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to the KreedOn network today – KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport

-- Advertisement --
Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above
Nidhi Singh
As quoted by M K Gandhi “learn as if you were to live forever”. This is the philosophy that she tries to live by. Learning new things is a passion that leads you to a school of upskills. Given her interest in writing, she pursued her dreams by taking a bachelor's degree in Journalism & Mass Communications from GGSIPU and received several accolades in academics. She is working as a sports content writer and loves challenges and completing multiple tasks within a stipulated timeline. She loves watching football and the credit goes to Lionel Messi. In her leisure time, she loves to paint her imagination.
Previous articleWest Indies vs Zimbabwe Dream11 Prediction for Today’s ICC T20 WC Match | WI vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction – Pitch Report, Toss Factor, Weather Forecast – Today’s Dream11 Team Analysis by Experts

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

-- Advertisement --

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above




Trending on top

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: [email protected], [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019
MORE STORIES

Indian Boxer Manish Kaushik: Story Of Win Win Win…

News

Naye India Ka Andaaz: S1 E2: Mary Kom Story Podcast –...

Podcasts
indian wrestlers in wwe KreeedOn

Top 13 Indian Wrestlers in WWE Who Made it BIG! -KreedOn

Top Picks
Sangita Phogat KreedOn

Sangita Phogat Biography: The Youngest Phogat Sister & A Rising Star

Athletes