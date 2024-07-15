Saina Nehwal Inaugurated Badminton Pros Academy to Bolster the Sport

- Advertisement -

Saina Nehwal recently inaugurated the latest Badminton Pro Academy at Monte South, Byculla, underscoring a significant move to bolster sporting excellence in India. Hosted by Adani Realty and Marathon Group, this event marked a notable addition to their upscale residential project in South Mumbai.

The Badminton Pro Academy boasts state-of-the-art facilities tailored for badminton enthusiasts of all skill levels. Managed by Hotfoot Sports, a renowned sports operator, the academy features two premier badminton courts and offers expert coaching from certified instructors.

She emphasized the pivotal role of top-tier infrastructure in fostering grassroots sports participation and enhancing community engagement through athletics. She engaged with media representatives and Monte South residents during the event, sharing her vision for the academy.

Attendees also had the chance to rally with the former star player, creating a memorable experience. International badminton player Vijay Lancey and Olympian and Arjuna Award recipient Anup Shridhar founded the Badminton Pro Academy to nurture and train the next generation of badminton talents.

Operating in Mumbai, Bangalore, and Hyderabad under the guidance of experienced coaches. The academy offers comprehensive training programs designed by Saina Nehwal, Commonwealth Gold Medalist P. Kashyap, and international player Gurusai Dutt. Its mission is to cultivate talent, instill discipline, and promote sportsmanship, providing a supportive environment for young athletes to excel.

Monte South represents a collaborative luxury initiative between Adani Realty and Marathon Group, situated strategically in Byculla, South Mumbai. Spanning 12.5 acres, this prestigious development features expensive apartments and top-tier amenities, including towering skyscrapers.

Blending contemporary design with expensive green areas, Monte South offers a serene escape from urban bustle. It epitomizes sophistication, comfort, and a distinctive lifestyle, making it an ideal setting for the new Badminton Pro Academy.

