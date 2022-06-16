SAI releases ‘Out of Pocket Allowance’ worth Rs 6.52 crore for 2189 Khelo India athletes

- Advertisement -

The Sports Authority of India has sanctioned Rs 6.52 crore as out of pocket allowance (OPA) for Khelo India athletes.

SAI has released OPA for 2,189 athletes from 21 disciplines, including para-athletes for the April-June period.

SAI stated

“A financial assistance of Rs 6.28 lakhs is allocated for each residential athlete training at the accredited academies as per the annual Khelo India scholarship scheme. That includes an out-of-pocket allowance of Rs 1.20 lakh,”. “It includes expenses towards travel to hometown, diet charges, and other miscellaneous expenses incurred by the athletes. The funding has been done as per the Khelo India Talent Development (KITD) Scheme,”

Rs 1.20 lakh annually, OPA is sent directly to the athlete’s bank account.

-- Advertisement --

The remaining amount will be spent on the athlete’s training, food, lodging, and education at the Khelo India Academy.

Athletes from over 36 states and union territories participated in 25 different sports at the Khelo India Youth Games 2021.

-- Advertisement --

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports is the apex national sports body of India.

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to the KreedOn network today-

-- Advertisement --

-- Advertisement --

KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport