SAI Recruitment 2021: 100 Vacancies Up For Coaches. Apply Today

-- Advertisement --

New Delhi: Sports Authority of India is looking for eligible candidates to fill out their vacant vacancies. Coaches are required for 21 sports disciplines.

Every year SAI hires several professionals on a contract basis. This year, a list of 100 vacancies is up for grabs.

LISTED SPORTS

The openings are for sportspersons from Archery, Athletics, Basketball, Boxing, Cycling, Gymnastics, Hockey, Judo, Kabaddi, Kayaking, Rowing, Shooting, Swimming, table tennis, Taekwondo, Wushu, weightlifting and volleyball.

-- Advertisement --

JOB DETAILS

A total of 100 vacancies have been listed in the SAI’s official notification. 41 are for unreserved category, 27 for OBC, 14 for ST, 7 for SC, and 10 for EWS.

Application forms are available on the official website of SAI. The last date to apply is October 15th.

The selected candidates will have to undergo short-term or medium-term orientation programs.

ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA

Candidates with Diploma in Coaching from SAI, NS NIS, or from any other recognized Indian/Foreign University can apply for the role. Athletes who have won a medal in Olympic/World Championship or have participated in the Olympics twice, have international participation, and have received Dronacharya award are eligible.

“The Sportspersons inducted under contract as Coach will be required to devote full time to coaching and hence, it is advisable that only those sportspersons, who can devote full time for coaching should apply,” official notification from SAI stated.

[For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to the KreedOn network today-

KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport]