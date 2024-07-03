Sahaja Yamalapalli Serves Up Victory: 3rd Indian Woman to Triumph in Pro Tennis in the USA

- Advertisement -

Telangana tennis player Sahaja Yamalapalli triumphed at the W15 Los Angeles ITF Pro event by defeating Amy Zhu of the USA in a challenging match. She emerged victorious with scores of 6-4, 7-6 (4), capturing the SoCal Pro Series title at the Jack Kramer Club in Rolling Hills Estates.

Sahaja is only the third Indian female tennis player to win a professional title in the USA, joining the ranks of Sania Mirza and Karman Thandi. Sania Mirza secured her first pro title at the W15 Boca Raton in 2004, while Karman Thandi won the W60 Evansville title in 2023.

Sahaja’s path to the title was marked by outstanding performances, including a victory over top-10 collegiate player Rachel Gailis. In the semifinals, she defeated another highly ranked collegiate opponent. Her hard-fought win in the finals elevated her to a career-best ranking of 305, surpassing her previous high of 335 in January 2024.

3️⃣rd Ever Indian Woman to Win a Pro Title in USA! 🚨🎾🇮🇳 Sahaja Yamalapalli (W15 Los Angeles, 2024) follows in the legendary footsteps of Sania Mirza and Karman Thandi, becoming only the third Indian woman to win a pro tennis title in the 🇺🇸!#indianwoman #sahajayamalapalli pic.twitter.com/nLvNPERwhf — KreedOn (@kreedonworld) July 3, 2024

Before claiming the SoCal Pro Series title, Sahaja had already won three ITF singles titles. Her participation in the competition was significantly supported by Lakshya Sports, a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting sports talent in India, and Techwave, a global IT company.

Sahaja Yamalapalli is now the second highest-ranked Indian women’s tennis player, following Ankita Raina, who holds the 215th position.

