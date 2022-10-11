Sachin Tendulkar Shares Amusing Pictures with Sunset | #SachinTendulkar #MSDhoni – KreedOn Banter

- Advertisement -

‘God of Cricket’ Sachin Tendulkar shared amusing pictures while enjoying the sunset on Monday. The veteran cricketer is seen relishing the sunset amid playing golf.

Sachin Tendulkar took to Instagram to share the images with the caption, “Sorry Western Hemisphere if the sun didn’t rise there today”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sachin Tendulkar (@sachintendulkar)

-- Advertisement --

Recently Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni were spotted together on the tennis court for an ad shoot. The picture went viral on social media and people loved seeing these two legends together in a single frame.

Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni together doing an Ad shoot. pic.twitter.com/1DcKTQsgGu — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 6, 2022

-- Advertisement --

-- Advertisement --

Also Read | Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022-23: T20 Tournament- Complete Schedule

Follow us on: Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, WhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to KreedOn network today – KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport