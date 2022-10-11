Tuesday, October 11, 2022
HomeNewsSachin Tendulkar Shares Amusing Pictures with Sunset | #SachinTendulkar #MSDhoni – KreedOn...

Sachin Tendulkar Shares Amusing Pictures with Sunset | #SachinTendulkar #MSDhoni – KreedOn Banter

-- Advertisement --
By Sneha Ghosh
Updated:
Sachin Tendulkar sunset pictures- KreedOn
Image Source- Instagram
- Advertisement -

‘God of Cricket’ Sachin Tendulkar shared amusing pictures while enjoying the sunset on Monday. The veteran cricketer is seen relishing the sunset amid playing golf.

Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar
Image Source: Instagram

Sachin Tendulkar took to Instagram to share the images with the caption, “Sorry Western Hemisphere if the sun didn’t rise there today”

-- Advertisement --

Recently Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni were spotted together on the tennis court for an ad shoot. The picture went viral on social media and people loved seeing these two legends together in a single frame.

-- Advertisement --

-- Advertisement --

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022-23: Complete Schedule | Squads | Venue | Dates- KreedOnAlso Read | Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022-23: T20 Tournament- Complete Schedule

Follow us on: InstagramFacebookYouTubeWhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to KreedOn network today – KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport

-- Advertisement --
Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above
Sneha Ghosh
Previous articleVirat Kohli Commented G.O.A.T On Ronaldo 700th Club Goal #ViratKohli #CR7- KreedOn Banter
Next articleAsian Weightlifting Championships 2022, Day 3: India’s Tario Markio misses out on medal

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

-- Advertisement --

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above




Trending on top

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: [email protected], [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019
MORE STORIES
IND VS AUS Dream11 Prediction- KreedOn

India vs Australia Dream11 Prediction for today’s T20 match 2022 |...

Cricket
South Africa tour of India- KreedOn

South Africa tour of India 2022 | Dates | Schedule | Venue...

Cricket
ZEE Entertainment to gain Rs 130.7 Bn in revenue from ICC TV rights- KreedOn

ZEE Entertainment to gain Rs 130.7 Bn in revenue from ICC...

News
best football prediction site in the world - KreedOn

Top 10 Best Football Prediction Site in the World

Sports 2.0