Highlights

Sachin Tendulkar shared a video of him playing a couple of his iconic straight drives and has termed it as “my first love”.



The Master Blaster is currently in Australia, where he coached the Ricky Pointing XI in the fund-raising Bush Fire Cricket match.



Sachin Tendulkar will take up the bat once again in March, only this time for a social cause.



Do not worry Anjali, you don’t have anything to worry about 🙂



Sachin Tendulkar shared a video of him playing a couple of his iconic straight drives and has termed it as “my first love”. Donning a cap, green shirt with black trouser and just a single pad, Sachin turns back the clock with a couple of his master straight drives while onlookers awe him.

The Master Blaster is currently in Australia, where he coached the Ricky Pointing XI in the fund-raising Bush Fire Cricket match. Sachin, however, took upon the bat when he was challenged by Australian fast bowling sensation, Ellyse Perry. Sachin accepted the challenge and played an over, and scored a boundary of his very first delivery.

After making his debut at just 16 years of age, Sachin went on to become one of the greatest of all time. He has broken many a record while going on to aggregating 34,357 runs in his career. Currently, Tendulkar is serving as the mentor of the Indian Premier League side Mumbai Indians.

Road Safety World Series

Sachin Tendulkar will take up the bat once again in March, only for a social cause this time. The veteran will face Brian Lara as he represents the India Legends in the much-awaited Road Safety World Series. The opening game will be at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Five participating teams- India Legends; Australia Legends; South Africa Legends; Sri Lanka Legends and West Indies Legends will feature cricket greats like Virender Sehwag, Zaheer Khan, Yuvraj Singh, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Brad Hodge, Brett Lee, Jonty Rhodes, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Muttiah Muralitharan and Ajantha Mendis.

There will be a total of 11 matches over 15 days played at the Wankhede Stadium (2 matches); Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune (4 matches); D Y Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai (4 matches). The Brabourne Stadium will host the finals on 22 March.