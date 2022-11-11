Saturday, November 12, 2022
Sachin Tendulkar posted heartfelt tweet after Team India got knocked out | #T20WC

By Sneha Ghosh
Sachin Tendulkar posted heartfelt tweet after Team India got knocked out
Legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar posted a heartfelt tweet after Team India got knocked out of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 on Thursday. Sachin urged Indian fans in his tweet, to embrace Team India even in devastating situations like this. Sachin tweeted after India’s loss, “A coin has two sides, so does life. If we celebrate our team’s success like our own then we should be able to take our team’s losses too… In life, they both go hand in hand.”

Team India displayed phenomenal performances throughout the Super 12 matches by topping the Group 2 table. However, the Men in Blue couldn’t give their best in the semi-finals against England and lost the chance to play in the finals. Team India lost to England by 10 wickets. England batsmen, Jos Buttler and Alex Hales gave spectacular performances and handed the victory to their team. The duo smashed a new record for the highest opening stand by scoring 170 runs.

Team India will soon fly back home. Meanwhile, Pakistan will play against England in the finals of the T20 World Cup 2022, on Sunday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Sneha Ghosh
