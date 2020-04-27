Sachin Tendulkar or Virat Kohli: Who is better? Jasprit Bumrah answers

Yuvraj Singh was a popular slow left-arm orthodox for team India. However, on Sunday, he was seen throwing bouncers and yorkers to India’s No.1 pacer Jasprit Bumrah. The two were engaged in an Instagram live session playing a ‘rapid-fire’ round.

Jasprit Bumrah was provided 5 seconds to answer each question. And Yuvraj Singh ensured that it took him more than that to answer. He threw tricky questions after questions to put Bumrah in a tight spot. When Jasprit refused to answer, Yuvraj pushed hard for an answer.

The first question was rather straightforward – “Virat Kohli or Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who will be your fitness idol?”

“Zlatan. Not my fitness idol but he is my idol in general,” Bumrah answered.

However, the very next question put Jasprit in a quandary.

“Who do you think is the best batsman? Virat Kohli or Sachin Tendulkar,” Yuvraj asked.

“Yuvi pa, look it’s been only 4 years I have been playing international cricket. I am giving you a long answer. I am not experienced enough to judge them. Virat Tendulkar or Sachin Kohli. I am in no position because they have played a lot more cricket than me,” Bumrah replied.

“I am not asking for your autobiography here. You were told the rules of the round clearly. You needed to answer each question in less than 5 seconds. I want a clear answer. Between them, who is your favourite,” Yuvraj said, cornering Bumrah.

“This is like asking me to choose between you and Mahi bhai (MS Dhoni). Everybody is the same for me. I have equal respect for all of you” Bumrah said.

When Yuvraj pushed him, Bumrah finally revealed, “Paaji (Tendulkar) has lots of fans across the world. Let me pick paaji.”

Yuvraj moved on to another tricky question – “Yuvraj Singh or MS Dhoni. Who is your favourite middle-order batsmen?”

However, this time around, Jasprit wasn’t going to answer.

“Yuvi pa, I have grown up seeing you and Mahi bhai (Dhoni) winning matches together for India. Why are you asking me such questions?” Bumrah said, “See, all the players who have mentioned here are my favourites. I can’t choose between them. Growing up, I was a fan of both of you.”

“Do you remember the Cuttack ODI where you registered your highest one-day score? The entire dressing room was elated that day because, for me, I grew up feeling happy whenever you both stitched a partnership together. It’s a genuine answer I can’t pick one,” he said.

Lastly, Yuvraj Singh quipped about

“Who do you think is a better off-spinner? R Ashwin or Harbhajan Singh,” Yuvraj asked.

“Why so many controversial questions for me? I have played with Ash (Ashwin). But I have grown up seeing Harbhajan Singh. So Bhajju pa, it is,” Bumrah answered.