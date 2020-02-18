Tuesday, February 18, 2020
Sachin Tendulkar names political leader who ‘profoundly impacted’ him

By Manan Dharamshi
Published On:
Sachin Tendulkar Laureus KreedOn
(image via Twitter)

Highlights

  • The Laureus Sport for Good Foundation presented Sachin Tendulkar with the Laureus best sporting moment award on Monday.
  • Sachin shared on how revolutionary South African leader Nelson Mandela “profoundly impacted him”.
  • Sachin also mirrored Mandela’s thoughts, especially, the words that sport has the power to unify everybody. 

The Laureus Sport for Good Foundation presented Sachin Tendulkar with the Laureus best sporting moment award on Monday (17 February). The iconic moment wherein Sachin was lifted by his Indian teammates after the historic 2011 World Cup won the award. 

After beating Sri Lanka on 2nd of April 2011, Indian team players rushed towards and lifted the master blaster on their shoulders. They made him do a lap of honour around the Wankhede stadium in his home town as Sachin held the tricoloured flag in one hand and waved with the other. 

Tennis legend Boris Becker announced Sachin’s name before former Australian cricketer Steve Waugh presented the prestigious award. “It’s incredible. The feeling of winning the world cup was beyond what words can express,” a delighted Sachin said. 

He added, “How many times you get an event happening where there are no mixed opinions. Very rarely the entire country celebrates.” Replying to Beckers’ curiosity of what the master blaster was feeling at the moment, and importance the event was; Sachin said: “My journey started in 1983 when I was 10 years old.”

India had won the World Cup. I did not understand the significance and, just because everybody was celebrating, I also joined the party. But somewhere I knew something special has happened to the country and, I wanted to experience it one day and, that’s how my journey began.”

Mandela’s impact on the one who inspired Billions 

Before finishing his acceptance, Sachin shared on how revolutionary South African leader Nelson Mandela “profoundly impacted him”. Sachin says he meet President Nelson Mandela in South Africa at just 19. 

Adding more, Sachin said that Mandela’s hardship never affected his leadership. Sachin also mirrored Mandela’s thoughts, especially, the words that sport has the power to unify everybody. 

The world knows the role Nelson Mandela played in abolishing apartheid; sports was a major weapon which helped him win the battle. Nelson Mandela, who was the ‘Patron of Laureus’, in the award’s inaugural year s,aid then, “Sport has the power to change the world”. 

“It has the power to inspire, It has the power to unite people in a way that little else does. Sport can create hope where once there was only despair. It is more powerful than government in breaking down racial barriers.” The last line here refers to his won role in using sports to unify his home nation. 

Other Winners

Award Winner Sport
Laureus World Sportsman of the Year Lionel Messi; Lewis Hamilton Football; Racing
Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year Simone Biles Gymnastics
Laureus World Team of the Year South Africa Rugby
Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year Egan Bernal Cycling
Laureus World Comeback of the Year Sophia Florsch  Racing
Laureus World Sportsperson of the Year with a Disability Oksana Masters Skiing
Laureus World Action Sportsperson of the Year Chloe Kim Snowboarding
Laureus Sport for Good Award South Bronx United  Football
Laureus Sporting Moment of the Year Sachin Tendulkar Cricket
Laureus Lifetime Achievement Award  Dirk Nowitzki Basketball
Laureus Academy Exceptional Achievement Award  Spanish Basketball Federation Basketball

 

 

Manan Dharamshi
I usually describe myself with three 'F's, i.e, Food, Football and Films. Born and Brought up in Bangalore since the mid-1990s, I have always had a huge interest in playing football, cricket and watching other sports. People who know me always tell I bleed football. Sports, and Football, in particular, has helped me through hard times and helped me to shape my view on the world. And that is one of the reasons why I want to serve as a Sports Journalist.
