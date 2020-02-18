Sachin Tendulkar names political leader who ‘profoundly impacted’ him

Highlights

The Laureus Sport for Good Foundation presented Sachin Tendulkar with the Laureus best sporting moment award on Monday (17 February). The iconic moment wherein Sachin was lifted by his Indian teammates after the historic 2011 World Cup won the award.

Breaker of Records for a reason – the Master Blaster has just smashed past another one! 😍#SachinTendulkar becomes the 1st Indian to win at the Laureus World Sports Awards, with the #Laureus20 Sporting Moment Award 2000-2020, for a moment that gives us chills to this day! pic.twitter.com/KkXIrypnR3 — Star Sports 🏃‍♀️🏏 (@StarSportsIndia) February 18, 2020

After beating Sri Lanka on 2nd of April 2011, Indian team players rushed towards and lifted the master blaster on their shoulders. They made him do a lap of honour around the Wankhede stadium in his home town as Sachin held the tricoloured flag in one hand and waved with the other.

Tennis legend Boris Becker announced Sachin’s name before former Australian cricketer Steve Waugh presented the prestigious award. “It’s incredible. The feeling of winning the world cup was beyond what words can express,” a delighted Sachin said.

He added, “How many times you get an event happening where there are no mixed opinions. Very rarely the entire country celebrates.” Replying to Beckers’ curiosity of what the master blaster was feeling at the moment, and importance the event was; Sachin said: “My journey started in 1983 when I was 10 years old.”

India had won the World Cup. I did not understand the significance and, just because everybody was celebrating, I also joined the party. But somewhere I knew something special has happened to the country and, I wanted to experience it one day and, that’s how my journey began.”

Mandela’s impact on the one who inspired Billions

Before finishing his acceptance, Sachin shared on how revolutionary South African leader Nelson Mandela “profoundly impacted him”. Sachin says he meet President Nelson Mandela in South Africa at just 19.

Adding more, Sachin said that Mandela’s hardship never affected his leadership. Sachin also mirrored Mandela’s thoughts, especially, the words that sport has the power to unify everybody.

The world knows the role Nelson Mandela played in abolishing apartheid; sports was a major weapon which helped him win the battle. Nelson Mandela, who was the ‘Patron of Laureus’, in the award’s inaugural year s,aid then, “Sport has the power to change the world”.

“It has the power to inspire, It has the power to unite people in a way that little else does. Sport can create hope where once there was only despair. It is more powerful than government in breaking down racial barriers.” The last line here refers to his won role in using sports to unify his home nation.

Other Winners

