Sachin Tendulkar fulfills special request of a former West Indies cricketer

- Advertisement -

A few months ago, former West Indies cricketer Winston Benjamin made a special request to legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar. Benjamin is trying to improve the state of cricket in his country. He works at a grassroots level to help budding cricketers get the best possible equipment that is essential for their development.

In a video posted by sports journalist Vimal Kumar on his YouTube channel, Benjamin asked Tendulkar for better equipment for the youth. He even gave his number on the video to anyone who would like to donate to the cause. Benjamin said in the interview,

“Previously, we used to have a tournament in Sharjah, where it used to be like a benefit game for players from different countries. I don’t want the benefit. All I want is for somebody to say, ‘here is some equipment’ – 10-15 bats, that is good enough for me. I don’t want 20,000 US dollars. I just want some equipment so that I can give back to youngsters. That’s all I am asking,”

He asked legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar for his kind assistance in fulfilling his mission. He asked, “Mr. Tendulkar if you are in a position, could you assist me? Hit me up,”.

-- Advertisement --

After listening to Winston’s plea which was made a few months back, Sachin Tendulkar has indeed helped the former West Indian cricketer by providing the right equipment that is required for the proper development of the budding cricketers.

In the video, Benjamin thanked Sachin Tendulkar Foundation for their generous donation to the cause. He said,

“I want to thank the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation for providing us with beautiful facilities. We really appreciate every effort of every individual who helped us make this possible,”

-- Advertisement --

Read More | Top 10 Cricket Balls | BUY the best cricket balls review by experts

-- Advertisement --

-- Advertisement --