Anaysis of Sachin Tendulkar Century & India’s winning % | Busting the Myths

“Busting the Myths of Sachin Tendulkar Century”

Sachin Tendulkar is a name that probably each and every Indian is familiar with. Known as ‘Master Blaster’, Sachin Tendulkar is regarded as one of the greatest batsmen not only in India but also in the entire cricketing history. Starting his international career at the early age of 16, Sachin Tendulkar is considered to be one of the most consistent batsmen in the history of cricket and has won several prestigious awards such as Arjuna Award, Khel Ratna Award, Padma Shri, Padma Vibhushan, Bharat Ratna and many more throughout his career. He has played for a record six times in the World Cup during 1992-2011 and has won the World Cup in 2011.

When it comes to records in cricket, there is not even a single player who has come close to Sachin Tendulkar as of now. During his 24-year-long career, he has broken several individual records including some major records like the number of centuries in test cricket as well as One Day Internationals (ODIs).

Sachin Tendulkar Century – Still owning the crown

Sachin Tendulkar is the only cricketer to have 100 centuries combined across different formats (Tests and ODIs). In test cricket, Sachin Tendulkar holds the record of 51 centuries in 329 innings (200 matches) while in ODIs he holds the record of 49 centuries in 452 innings.

Sachin Tendulkar Century and India’s winning percentage – A case Study

Test

Out of his 51 centuries in 200 test matches, the Indian team has been successful in winning 20 of those matches which is approximately 39% of the 51 test matches. The percentage of matches drawn during his 51 centuries is similar to that of the win percentage. Whereas, India has failed to win in 11 out of 51 (21.5% approximately) test matches where Sachin scored a century. A total of 22 out of 51 centuries were scored on Indian grounds. And among the 20 wins, 11 of them were on home soil which indicates that Sachin was more comfortable on Indian pitches and could score centuries much easily compared to overseas venues.

If away matches are taken into consideration, then we could say that Sachin preferred Australian pitches and could adapt to the conditions on Australian pitches in a better way than other overseas venues since he had six centuries in Australia during his test career. Sachin has also scored quite a few centuries on Sri Lankan, Bangladeshi as well as South African pitches.

ODI

On the other hand, the Indian team won 33 out of 49 ODI matches when Sachin managed to score a century which is around 67%. While the loss percentage is around 28.5% (14 out of 49 ODIs). 19 out of 49 centuries were scored on home soil which again indicates that Sachin was more dominant on Indian pitches than away pitches. However, Sachin also managed to score 17 out of 49 centuries on neutral venues as well.

Among the overseas venues, Sachin managed to score seven ODI centuries in Sharjah itself. Unlike test matches, another factor which can be considered while analysing Sachin’s list of centuries is strike rate since strike rate does play a crucial role to a large extent in limited over games. Based on the strike rates during all of his 49 ODI centuries, it can be observed that India lost four out of five matches when Sachin scored a century with a strike rate between 70-80 which is usually a bit low for ODI matches.

Conclusion

Based on the win percentage for both Tests and ODIs, we can certainly say that Sachin had a great impact on the game, and Sachin’s centuries definitely played a huge role in India’s victories over the years in Test as well as ODI cricket.

