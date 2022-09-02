God of cricket – The Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar back on the field – Full details here

- Advertisement -

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar will lead the defending champions India Legends in the second edition of the Road Safety World Series (RSWS) to be played from September 10 to October 1, 2022, in Indore, Kanpur, Raipur, and Dehradun.

The New Zealand Legends are a new team in this edition and will join the Legends of India, Sri Lanka, Australia, West Indies, Bangladesh, England, and South Africa for this 22-day event. This event is organized mainly to create awareness about road safety in the country and also around the world.

The Road Safety World Series is supported by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Ministry of Information and Technology, and Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, GOI. Backed by US-based 27th Investments, 27th Sports is the exclusive marketing rights holder of this league, while Professional Management Group (PMG) is the event management partner.

-- Advertisement --

Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways Government of India, said,

“The Road Safety World Series is a very good initiative to create awareness towards road safety through cricket. We want every individual in this country to be aware and obey every rule and regulation while on the road and for that to happen. We have to create awareness among the people, I strongly believe that this series will be able to do and achieve the goal of saving lives on Indian roads.”

The Road Safety World series aims to bring social change in the country. It will help to change people’s perspectives on road safety. Since cricket is the most watched sport in the country and many famous cricketers are considered as idols, this league will act as a perfect platform to influence the mindset of people and their behavior on the roads.

-- Advertisement --

Anurag Thakur, Minister of Information & Technology and Youth Affairs & Sports stated-

“I am sure the Road Safety World Series will drive social change and work as an ideal platform to influence people’s mindset towards their behavior on the road and road safety.”

Read More | Analysis of Sachin Tendulkar Century

-- Advertisement --

Follow us on: Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and WhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to KreedOn network today – KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport