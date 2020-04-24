Sachin Tendulkar Birthday: 47 Unbeatable records of Sachin

What is the definition of a great batting maestro? Impeccable shot selection? Check. Intense focus? Check. World Cup? Check. Humility? Check. And most important of all – unsurmountable records? Check. Well, there is only one batsman who has all these and several other qualities – Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar.

Sachin Tendulkar made his debut at just 16 and went on to become one of the game’s most iconic cricketers. His habit of scoring big knocks and the hunger of breaking records after records even drew comparisons to the Australian great Don Bradman.

It has been exactly 47 years since the legend of Sachin was born. And as SRT turns 47, here are the 47 outstanding records and achievements of his outstanding cricketing career.

Sachin Tendulkar Records

1) Fifth-youngest Debutant

At 16 Years and 205 Days, Tendulkar is the fifth-youngest player to make his Test debut (vs Pakistan on 15th November, 1989)

2) 15,921 – Highest aggregate in the history of Test cricket.

3) 51 – Most hundreds in the history of Test cricket

4) 54.74 – Highest Test Average at Away/Neutral venue for an Asian batsman

5) 34357 – Highest aggregate in the history of international cricket

6) 53.78 – Highest Average in the history of Indian Test cricket

7) 11 Tons against the Australians in Test cricket, the second-most

This is a considerable record considering it was the best cricket unit of its time having won 3 back-to-back World Cups and had a world-class bowling attack. Only Jack Hobbs (12) has scored more hundreds against Australia.

8) 6 – Most Number of Calendar Years with an aggregate of 1000-plus Test runs

Tendulkar managed to reach the 1000-run milestone in Test cricket for six years in 1997, 1999, 2001, 2002, 2008 as well as 2010. He is the only cricketer to achieve the feat.

9) 55 – Sachin’s Average against the Australians in Test cricket

10) 51.3 – Highest Average in Test cricket for an Asian batsman from the SENA countries

11) 40-plus

Sachin has a batting average of 40-plus against each of the 9 Test teams he played against in his career. Moreover, he has an average of over 50 against 6 opposition teams

12) 154 innings

It took Sachin just 154 innings to reach the 8000 Test runs milestone, the second-fastest to achieve the feat (in terms of innings). Sangakkara managed it in 152 innings

13) Centuries of Centuries

Sachin holds the record for scoring most centuries in international cricket history. Ricky Ponting (71) and Kohli (70) are a distant second and third.

14) Third youngest to hit a century

Tendulkar was just 17 Years and 107 Days when he hit his First Test Hundred (vs England in Manchester in 1990).

Only Bangladesh’s Mohammad Ashraful and Pakistan’s Mushtaq Mohammad have scored their first tons at a younger age.

15) 78.43%

This is India’s won/drawn percentage in Test cricket when Tendulkar hit a hundred (40 of 51). Kohli’s percentage in this aspect stands at 74.07% (20 of 27 hundreds).

16) 9

Did you know who has the distinction of dismissing Sachin the most? England’s James Anderson had the honour of scalping SRT’s wicket on 9 occasions in Test Cricket, followed by 8 times by Muralitharan. In contrast, Shane Warne, one of the best bowlers of his generation, could dismiss Tendulkar for 3 times in 12 matches.

17) 136 – Most impactful Test Performance

While batting against Pakistan in Chennai in 1999, Tendulkar hit 136 in the 4th innings. While chasing 271, India fell just 13 runs short having been bowled out for 258. Only two other batsmen managed to register double digits in the innings

18) 248*

This is Sachin’s highest Test Score (against Bangladesh in Dhaka in 2004). If there is one thing missing from Tendulkar’s career, it is a triple century.

19) 241*

Tendulkar’s Highest Test score overseas (against Australia in Sydney in 2004)

20) 15,310

Highest run aggregate as an Opener in the history of ODI

21) 18,426

Highest run aggregate in the history of ODI cricket

22) 6

The total number of Double centuries Sachin has scored in Test cricket.

23) 49

Most centuries in the history of ODI

24) 96

Most Fifties in the history of ODI

25) 9 – Most number of centuries against a single opposition

Sachin scored 9 tons against Australia – the best ODI Team of his career. Kohli also has 9 ODI hundreds, but those are against the West Indies.

26) 1894 – Most ODI Runs in a Calendar Year (in 1998)

Tendulkar broke all the records when he scored 1894 runs from 33 innings in 1998 at a mind-blowing average of 65.31. It included 9 hundreds and 7 fifties.

27) 8,717 – Total Runs Tendulkar scored in International cricket between January 1, 1996 and 31st December 1999.

This is widely regarded as the “Golden Period” of Sachin Tendulkar. No one has managed to hit more runs in this time-frame in ODIs or Tests or combined.

28) 62 – Most number of ‘Man of the Match’ Awards in ODI

Jayasuriya comes in at a distant second with 48 awards.

29) 14 – Most ‘Man of the Series’ Awards in ODI

Jayasuriya comes second here as well with 11 awards.

30) March 31, 2001

The date when Sachin Tendulkar became the first batsman to score 10,000 runs in ODI cricket.

31) 7 – Most number of Calendar Years where Sachin aggregated over 1000 ODI Runs

Sachin scored 1000+ in 1994, 1996, 1997, 1998, 2000, 2003 as well as 2007. The only other batsman to achieve the feat is Virat Kohli.

32) 5,359 – Tendulkar’s aggregate in ODIs between 1996-1999

Tendulkar hit 5,359 runs at a staggering average of 47.84 and a strike rate of 90.08.

33) 90.7 vs 71.57 – Tendulkar versus World Standard in terms of ODI Strike Rate between 1994-1999

34) 67.35% – India’s win Percentage in ODIs when Tendulkar hit a century (33 out of 49 times)

35) 124 – Sachin’s highest impact ODI innings (versus Zimbabwe at Sharjah in 1998)

Tendulkar’s highest impact ODI innings came versus a strong Zimbabwe unit in the Coca-Cola Champions Trophy final at Sharjah in 1998. India chased down the modest 197 in just 30 overs without losing a wicket.

36) 71 balls – Is what it took for Sachin to hit his fastest ODI Hundred (again versus Zimbabwe at Sharjah in 1998)

37) 6 – Most number of 100s in World Cup Cricket

Rohit Sharma equalled the record in 2019 by hitting 6 World Cup tons.

38) 200* – Sachin’s Highest ODI Score

On 24th February 2010, Sachin Tendulkar became the first cricketer in ODI history to score an ODI double century (vs South Africa in Gwalior).

39) 3 – Highest run-scorer for India in 3 World Cup editions

Sachin Tendulkar remains India’s highest scorer for three World Cups in 1996, 2003 and 2011 editions. Apart from that, he was the second-highest run-scorer in the 2011 edition as well.

40) 5/32 – Sachin’s Best Bowling Figures in ODI cricket (against Australia at Kochi in 1998)

Sachin Tendulkar had the distinction of running through the Australian middle order of Steve Waugh, Bevan, Moody, Lehmann, and Martyn to register figures of 5/32 and hand India a 41-run victory.

41) 2,278 – Most runs in the history of World Cup

Sachin Tendulkar has scored 2,278 runs in 44 World Cup innings at an amazing average of 56.95 and a strike rate of 88.98.

42) 673 – The most number of runs in a single World Cup edition (2003)

43) 167.34 – Sachin’s highest Strike Rate in a match (70+)

Tendulkar smashed 82 runs off just 49 balls against New Zealand in Auckland on 27th March 1994, in what was his debut as an opener.

44) 5 – Number of 150+ scores by Sachin in ODI cricket

45) 1 – Sachin Tendulkar has played only one T20. Ironically, he scored ‘10’ in that match!

46) 618 – Most Runs in IPL 2010

47) 2,334 – Fourth-Highest run-scorer for Mumbai Indians in IPL.