Sabeera Haris Shines with Bronze at ISSF Junior World Cup

Sabeera Haris won a bronze medal in the women’s trap event at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) Junior World Cup. It was India’s first medal on the second day of the competition. She hit 29 of her first 40 targets in the final, finishing behind Italy’s Sofia Gori, who earned silver with 39 hits and United States’ Carey Garrison, who won gold with 40 hits.

Sabeera qualified for the six-woman final from a field of 38 competitors with a score of 113. In a shoot-off to determine the fifth and sixth positions, she defeated Sofia, which boosted her confidence.

She started the final well, hitting her first four targets, but then missed three consecutively, placing her in a difficult position. She recovered by missing only three of her next 18 targets, putting her back in contention.

At that point, she was tied with Sofia and just one target behind Carey. As the competition intensified, she missed six of her last 15 targets compared to Sofia and Carey’s three misses, ultimately earning her the bronze. Despite this, her performance was commendable.

