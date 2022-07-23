Sabaash Mithu Movie Review | A biopic on India’s women cricket legend “Mithali Raj”

- Advertisement -

Mithali Raj Biopic- “Sabaash Mithu”- Cast and Director

Star Cast: Taapsee Pannu, Vijay Raaz, Mumtaz Sorcar, Devadarshini, Sameer Dharmadhikari, Brijendra Kala

Director: Srijit Mukherji

Budget : 30 crores INR

Distributed by: Viacom18 Studios

“Sabaash Mithu” Movie Review

Bollywood has always been fascinated with sports drama and it’s quite captivating when a sports movie enlightens the patriotic nature of every individual. Taapsee Pannu displayed an earthiness to her character’s portrayal with little or no conventional ‘male hero’ occupying the Mithali Raj biopic. This movie is based on the life events of the face of Indian women’s cricket, Mithali Raj. It is directed by Srijit Mukherji who is a big name in Bengali cinema.

The movie starts with her childhood when she was 8 years old in 1990. Child Actor, Inayat Verma, bewitched everyone with her stunning performance as she plays young Mithali Raj in ‘Shabaash Mithu’. Her spectacular journey has been portrayed in the movie for 2 hours and 36 minutes along with the presence of some predictable chunks, where you can guess the next scene easily.

This movie showcases the problems faced by her and the Indian cricket team from ashes to rise like a phoenix. The role of Noorie as a friend of Mithali is very inspiring as she is the one who motivated her to play cricket. Though her role is short-lived but surely will win your heart and continues to remain one of the favorite characters for the rest of the film. After all, she was the first person to call Mithali ‘Sachin Tendulkar‘ after her series of sixes. Other than that the other caste of the Indian women’s cricket team was phenomenal and memorable.

During her Nationals training, Mithali was bullied by her seniors but she overcame everything with her sheer hard work and passion for cricket. Ultimately she goes on to win everybody’s heart. Sampath Kumar plays Taapsee’s coach in the film and gave an example of an ideal coach. The discussion between Sampath and Mithali in the film shows Sampath convincing Mithali that how blessed she is, as she has a supportive family, in comparison with her team members.

The role of Taapsee Pannu was unsatisfactory at some point. It ain’t no easy task though but she was able to match up with the hitting style of Mithali.

The film depicted multiple reality checks. The difference in hype between the men’s cricket team and the women’s cricket team is portrayed well, especially in a scene when the women’s cricket team members were asked to move out of the airport queue due to heavy luggage whereas the men’s cricket team had armed security around them and zero queue.

One of the best and most heartfelt line from the movie goes “Ek din aega jab cricket Sirf gentlemen’s game nahi hogi”. Aur wahi Hua. Shabash Mithu is a film that has an emotional touch.

The last part of the movie makes the viewers a bit emotional as the Women in blue went into the finals in 2017, but lost the match. Though they won millions of hearts and when the team came back, the Indian PM congratulated her and the team.

Shabaash Mithu Movie: Songs

The songs are very exciting to hear and relevant to the movie theme. The songs will provoke your inner Hindustani. For example, Fateh, Wo Galiyan, and Hindustan Meri Jaan.

Mithali Raj Biopic- About Mithali Raj

Mithali Raj was born on 3 December 1982 in Jodhpur. She is a former Indian cricketer who played as a right-handed batter. Mithali holds numerous records in international cricket. Mithali is the only female cricketer to exceed the 7,000 run mark in Women’s One Day International matches. Mithali is a recipient of several accolades from national to international awards, including the Wisden Leading Woman Cricketer in the World in 2017. She won the prestigious Arjuna Award in 2003, the Padma Shri in 2015, and Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna in 2021.

She also holds the record for most half-centuries in WODIs. In 2018, Women’s Twenty20 Asia Cup, Mithali became the first player from India (male and female) to score 2000 runs in T20Is.

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to the KreedOn network today – KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport