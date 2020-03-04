SA-W vs AU-W Dream11 Prediction, South Africa W vs Australia W | Women’s World T20 | Ballebaazi

SA-W vs AU-W Dream11 Prediction

Series: ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Semi-Final 1 Match Date: 5th March 2020, Thursday Match Timing: 1:30 am IST Match Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground Expected Crowd Turnout: 40,000

The second semi-final of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 will see the reigning champions Australia take on the South African challenge in a bid to defend their title. The hosts started their campaign on a nervy note with a 17-run defeat to India. However, they returned back well with comprehensive victories over Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and New Zealand.

South Africa, on the other hand, maintained their perfect record in the tournament to finish at the top of group B. The pick of their three victories has to be the 6-wicket win against World Champions England. The team did well to stop the Europeans to 123 before chasing it down comfortably.

While they cruised in the group stage, South Africa will need to play on a different level if they are to beat Australia, a thing they have failed to do in the four T20Is against the Aussies.

Can they stage an upset against the home team on Thursday? Let’s find out…

Here is complete SA-W vs AU-W Dream11 Prediction :

Key Players in form SA-W: Lizelle Lee, Sune Luus. AU-W: Beth Mooney, Megan Schutt Weather Conditions Wind & Rain. 23°C, 83% Humidity, Winds up to 35 km/hr.100% Precipitation. There’s a heavy possibility that Thursday’s encounter will be washed out due to heavy rain. Toss Advantage Going by the recent trends, teams batting first have had much success, with defending teams winning all the last four matches. Captains will look to win the toss and choose to bat first as well. Pitch Report Sydney has a great batting wicket. Having said that, there’s something in store for the spinners as well. Expect a score between 150-170. Venue Stats Total matches 7 Matches won batting first 2 Matches won bowling first 4 Average 1st Inns scores 156 Average 2nd Inns scores 134 Highest total recorded 221/5 (20 Ov) by AUS vs ENG Highest score chased 200/3 (20 Ov) by IND vs AUS Lowest score defended 150/7 (20 Ov) by AUS vs NZ Injury Updates SA-W – No major injury concerns. AU-W – Ellyse Perry (Hamstring). H2H SA-W 0 – 4 AU-W Form SA-W – NR W W W L (most recent first) AU-W – W W W L W (most recent first) Squads South Africa Dane Van Niekerk (c), Mignon Du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Laura Wolvaardt, Lizelle Lee, Shabnim Ismail, Sune Luus, Chloe Tryon (vc), Tumi Sekhukhune, Trisha Chetty (wk), Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Nadine De Klerk, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Nondumiso Shangase. Australia Meg Lanning (c), Alyssa Healy (wk), Rachael Haynes, Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner, Jess Jonassen, Annabel Sutherland, Megan Schutt, Delissa Kimmince, Nicola Carey, Georgia Wareham, Erin Burns, Sophie Molineux, and Molly Strano.

SA-W vs AU-W Dream11 Prediction Team 1

L Lee, A Healy, B Mooney, M Lanning, R Haynes, S Luus, D V Niekerk, J Jonassen, M Schutt, A Khaka, N Carey.

SA-W vs AU-W Dream11 Prediction Team 2

A Healy, S Luus, B Mooney, R Haynes, A Gardner, D V Niekerk, D V Niekerk, M Schutt, S Ismail, N Carey, A Khaka.

Fantasy Cricket League Prediction | Tips and Tricks for today’s match between South Africa Women’s Team vs Australia Women’s Team Dream11 Prediction | World T20 2nd Semi-Final

Wicket-Keepers

Alyssa Healy is a great option here, considering she is Australia’s second-highest run-scorer in the competition. The wicket-keeper has amassed 143 runs in four matches, including a half-century at a respectable average of 35.75. Last but not the least, Healy was the highest run-scorer in the last edition of the T20 World Cup where she 225 runs at an average of 56.25.

is a great option here, considering she is Australia’s second-highest run-scorer in the competition. The wicket-keeper has amassed 143 runs in four matches, including a half-century at a respectable average of 35.75. Last but not the least, Healy was the highest run-scorer in the last edition of the T20 World Cup where she 225 runs at an average of 56.25. Lizelle Lee is an equally considerable alternative here as well. Lee has managed to score 109 runs in the opening three games at an average of 36.33, including an unbeaten century against Thailand.

Batswomen

Beth Mooney forms an explosive opening pair with Alyssa Healy. The opener is the hosts’ highest-run getter this term. Having started on a quiet note in the first two T20s, Mooney scored 81* and 60 in her last two matches to single-handedly take Australia to the semi-finals. Moreover, Beth was also the ‘Player of the Series’ in the recently concluded Tri-series where she scored three half-centuries in four games.

forms an explosive opening pair with Alyssa Healy. The opener is the hosts’ highest-run getter this term. Having started on a quiet note in the first two T20s, Mooney scored 81* and 60 in her last two matches to single-handedly take Australia to the semi-finals. Moreover, Beth was also the ‘Player of the Series’ in the recently concluded Tri-series where she scored three half-centuries in four games. Sune Luus might be a strategic choice, considering she has the ability to score runs and take wickets on the other end. This was exactly on display against Thailand, where she took hit an unbeaten 61 before scalping three wickets. However, having said that, it is also important to know that Luus hasn’t performed well against top teams.

might be a strategic choice, considering she has the ability to score runs and take wickets on the other end. This was exactly on display against Thailand, where she took hit an unbeaten 61 before scalping three wickets. However, having said that, it is also important to know that Luus hasn’t performed well against top teams. Meg Lanning has not been her best-self in the ongoing T20 World Cup, but the Aussie skipper remains a big match player. The Aussie skipper hit a fighting 47 from 36 balls to help her team win by 4 wickets in the warm-up game against South Africa. She has an average of 35.82 in the T20Is as well. Last but certainly not the least, Lanning has a decent catching record at 31 scalps.

has not been her best-self in the ongoing T20 World Cup, but the Aussie skipper remains a big match player. The Aussie skipper hit a fighting 47 from 36 balls to help her team win by 4 wickets in the warm-up game against South Africa. She has an average of 35.82 in the T20Is as well. Last but certainly not the least, Lanning has a decent catching record at 31 scalps. Rachel Haynes has been playing well as well. The batswomen scored 60 runs against Sri Lanka. Haynes also has a decent strike-rate of 28.08 in T20Is.

has been playing well as well. The batswomen scored 60 runs against Sri Lanka. Haynes also has a decent strike-rate of 28.08 in T20Is. Ashleigh Gardner hasn’t exactly set the World T20 on fire, scoring 78 runs. But she can be a high impact player on her day. The 22-year-old showed off potential by hitting 93 from 57 balls against India in the Tri-Nation series, winning the ‘Player of the Match award’ in the process. She can also pick up a wicket or two.

All-rounders

Dane Van Niekerk is a strong contender, not only for a spot in the all-rounder’s list but also for the role of a captain or a vice-captain. The South African skipper 4 wickets in three innings aside from scoring 51 runs in the tournament. Dane’s numbers in the shortest format are quite impressive as well. The 26-year-old has an average of 29.00 with the bat and 20.74 with the ball. Note that her economy stands at 5.41 as well.

is a strong contender, not only for a spot in the all-rounder’s list but also for the role of a captain or a vice-captain. The South African skipper 4 wickets in three innings aside from scoring 51 runs in the tournament. Dane’s numbers in the shortest format are quite impressive as well. The 26-year-old has an average of 29.00 with the bat and 20.74 with the ball. Note that her economy stands at 5.41 as well. Jess Jonassen is living up to her set expectations in the 2020 World T20. The Aussie all-rounder has managed to take 6 wickets in four games although she is yet to show her colours with the bat.

is living up to her set expectations in the 2020 World T20. The Aussie all-rounder has managed to take 6 wickets in four games although she is yet to show her colours with the bat. Marizanne Kapp is also a good choice here.

Bowlers

Megan Schutt is the best choice in the bowling department, considering she has scalped 7 wickets. Although she had a dry spell in the first two games, Schutt managed to take three wickets in the last two games. Right-arm fast bowler’s figures in T20I are quite impressive as well. In 65 matches, she has accounted for 83 wickets at an average of 15.85.

is the best choice in the bowling department, considering she has scalped 7 wickets. Although she had a dry spell in the first two games, Schutt managed to take three wickets in the last two games. Right-arm fast bowler’s figures in T20I are quite impressive as well. In 65 matches, she has accounted for 83 wickets at an average of 15.85. Shabnim Ismail is South Africa’s leading wicket-taker in the tournament, including the figures of 3/8 against Thailand. The 31-year-old is one of the most experienced pacers around, with 99 wickets in 90 innings in her entire T20I career. What better way than bringing up the century of T20I wickets against the defending T20I champions?

is South Africa’s leading wicket-taker in the tournament, including the figures of 3/8 against Thailand. The 31-year-old is one of the most experienced pacers around, with 99 wickets in 90 innings in her entire T20I career. What better way than bringing up the century of T20I wickets against the defending T20I champions? Nicolas Carey and Ayabonga Khaka complete our squads.

Captain & Vice-Captain Choices