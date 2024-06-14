Friday, June 14, 2024
SA vs NEP ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction | South Africa vs Nepal ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Prediction | Prediction Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, Venue, Pitch Report

SA vs NEP ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction | KreedOn
Image Source: OneCricket
SA vs NEP Dream11 Prediction: The 31st match of ICC T20 World Cup 2024 will be played between South Africa and Nepal in St Vincent. South Africa is in good form and will try to win to make their position strong. Whereas the underdogs, Nepal want to win to make their country proud.

Though Nepal would not qualify even after winning both matches, as their NRR is even worse than that of South Africa. However, if South Africa loses this one, the Bangladeshis can replace them at the top.

After a poor game with the Netherlands and then the weather intervention, Nepal would need to be on a recovery mode. South Africa bowled impressively in New York as they defended an under-par total of 113 runs against Bangladesh to win their game. They will, however, be seeking a stronger batting show when they square up against Nepal in St Vincent.

While it will be expected of South Africa’s batting, which will be marred by the absence of de Kock, Markram and Klaasen to do the magic, Nepal, who fumbled in the warm-up games and their group matches, to need a better turn at bat to boost its bowling line up led by skipper Rohit Paudel. Both teams set their eyes on posting a competitive score to make the other team’s passage difficult.

SA vs NEP ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Prediction | Today’s Dream11 Prediction

Series ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, USA and West Indies, 2024 
Match SA vs NEP, 31st Match
Venue Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, Vincent
Match Start Time 5:00 AM IST – 15 June 2024
TV Channel Star Sports Network
Live Streaming Disney+ Hotstar

Best Dream11 team prediction Tips by Experts for SA vs NEP ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Key Players in the Form South Africa: Quinton de Kock, David Miller, Ottneil Baartman

Nepal: Rohit Paudel, Dipendra Singh Airee, Sompal Kami
Weather forecast for SA vs NEP match Temperature: 28°C

Precipitation: 1%

Humidity: 77%

Wind: 23 km/h
Pitch conditions for SA vs NEP The Arnos Vale Stadium pitch usually assists bowlers more than batters, where the spinners are more successful than the pacers. Life will be tough for batsmen, hence, who will really have to work harder to score well off the bowlers.
Toss Factor in SA vs NEP Teams bowling first have a slight advantage historically.   
SA vs NEP Head-to-head This will be their first H2H match.
SA vs NEP Squads South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram(c), Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ottneil Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Ryan Rickelton, Bjorn Fortuin, Tabraiz Shamsi

Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh(w), Anil Sah, Rohit Paudel(c), Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Sompal Kami, Gulsan Jha, Karan KC, Sagar Dhakal, Abinash Bohara, Kamal Singh Airee, Lalit Rajbanshi, Sundeep Jora, Pratis GC, Sandeep Lamichhane

Probable playing XI for South Africa 

Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ottneil Baartman

Probable playing XI for Nepal

Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Anil Sah, Rohit Paudel (c), Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Sompal Kami, Gulshan Jha, Sandeep Lamichhane, Karan KC, Abinash Bohara

Best Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team for SA vs NEP ICC Men’s T20 World Cup | Today’s Match Prediction

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 1

SA vs NEP ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction | KreedOn

Heinrich Klaasen, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, Dipendra Singh Airee, Karan KC, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Sandeep Lamichhane, Sompal Kami,  Ottneil Baartman

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 2

SA vs NEP ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction | KreedOnHeinrich Klaasen, Quinton de Kock, David Miller, Rohit Paudel, Tristan Stubbs, Dipendra Singh Airee, Aiden Markram, Karan KC, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

Dream11 Wicketkeeper Prediction

Quinton de Kock: The South African southpaw averages over 30 in T20I cricket. He is yet to deliver a big innings in this tournament and the same is expected to come against Nepal in the upcoming game.

Heinrich Klaasen: In the last game against Bangladesh, Klaasen stitched a match winning partnership with David Miller and scored 46 runs with the help of 2 fours and 3 sixes. Keeping him in your dream team will surely give you some crucial points.

Dream11 Batters Prediction

David Miller: The finisher from South Africa is well known for his ability to take the game away from the opposition through his destructive batting. But he can also guide the innings sensibly which can be seen in his innings of 29 off 38 against Bangladesh. He is a must have player for your fantasy team.

Rohit Paudel: In the last game against Netherlands, Rohit Paudel was the only batter from Nepal to score more than 20 runs. His 35 off 37 came consisted of 5 fours. He is expected to perform well in this game as well.

Dream11 Allrounder Prediction

Marco Jansen: Jansen has bagged 2 wickets in this tournament so far but has been economical with the ball. If required, the tall guy can also come handy with the bat and hence, he should get a place in your team.

Dipendra Singh Airee: Dipendra is an important player to have in your fantasy side. The all-rounder has accumulated 1541 runs and 38 wickets in his T20I career.

Dream11 Bowlers Prediction

Kagiso Rabada: So far in this tournament, Rabada has dismissed 4 batters at an economy rate of just 5.58. He is a match winner for his side and keeping him out of your team would cost you some fantasy points.

Sandeep Lamichhane: Sandeep is expected to play his first game in this T20 World Cup against South Africa. The leg-spinner scalped 98 wickets in his T20I career and will would be aiming to achieve the milestone of 100 wickets in the upcoming game. We would recommend adding him to your side.

Dream11 Captain Prediction

Quinton de Kock and Kagiso Rabada

Dream11 Vice-captain Prediction

Anrich Nortje and Sandeep Lamichhane

Must Picks for SA vs NEP ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 

  • Quinton de Kock
  • Kagiso Rabada
  • Heinrich Klaasen
  • Sandeep Lamichhane

Risky choices for SA vs NEP ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Who will win today’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Match between South Africa vs Nepal?

Though they are not doing well in batting, yet the South African team is way more experienced and skilled than the Nepal and with so much experience of the T20 format, they are going to outclass the Nepal in all departments most probably. As our prediction for the match at KreedOn, South Africa are clear favorites for this match.

Note: Playing fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn't promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgment before playing. 

Note: Playing fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgment before playing.


