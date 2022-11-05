South Africa vs Netherlands Dream11 Prediction for today’s ICC T20 WC match | SA vs NED Dream11 Prediction – Pitch Report, Toss Factor, Weather Forecast – Full Today’s Dream11 Team Analysis by Experts

- Advertisement -

SA vs NED T20 Dream11 Prediction: On Sunday, South Africa and Netherlands will square off in a T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 match. South Africa suffered their first loss of the tournament on Thursday when they were defeated by Pakistan by a score of 33 runs (D/L method) in a game that was postponed due to rain. With a 5 wicket victory over Zimbabwe on Wednesday, the Netherlands, on the other hand, finally experienced their first victory in the Super 12 stages. Zimbabwe’s scoring was held to just 117 runs thanks to the bowlers’ dominance, and the batters finished the run-chase formalities.

In this blog, you will get to know the complete details about the squads of both SA vs NED T20 WC, the weather forecast, the pitch report, the importance of the toss, the dream11 team by experts and much more.

-- Advertisement --

Let’s look at the Dream 11 prediction for today’s SA vs NED T20 match.

SA vs NED ICC T20 World Cup – Match 40 | Complete Match Details

Match ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 – South Africa vs Netherlands SA vs NED Match Date Sunday, November 6th, 2022. SA vs NED Match Time 5:30 am IST Venue Adelaide Oval

Complete match analysis by experts for SA vs NED ICC T20 World Cup match 40

Key Players in Form in SA vs NED teams

Netherlands: Scott Edwards, Colin Ackermann, Shariz Ahmad.

South Africa: Dasun Shanaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis

Weather conditions in SA vs NED ICC T20 World Cup match 29

The weather is clear and the rain won’t be a problem for this fixture.

SA vs NED T20 World Cup Match – Pitch report by experts

-- Advertisement --

The pitch at Oval, which is used for the Big Bash, is occasionally sticky. As the game goes on, the pitch can become slower and offer aid to both bowlers and batsmen.

Toss factor in SA vs NED T20 World Cup

Both teams are good at chasing numbers, so the team that wins the toss can benefit. After all, the venue has a history of matches won by bowling first.

Venue stats – Adelaide Oval

Total T20 matches – 11

Matches won Batting First – 5

Matches won Batting second – 5

Average first innings score – 154

Highest score – 208

Lowest score – 112

SA vs NED head-to-head

Played: 1

Netherlands won: 0

South Africa won: 1

ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Squads – South Africa vs Netherlands T20 World Cup

-- Advertisement --

Netherlands: Scott Edwards (c), Colin Ackermann, Shariz Ahmad, Logan van Beek, Tom Cooper, Brandon Glover, Timm van der Gugten, Fred Klaassen, Bas de Leede, Paul van Meekeren, Roelof van der Merwe, Stephan Myburgh, Teja Nidamanuru, Max O’Dowd, Tim Pringle, Vikram Singh.

South Africa: Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamika Karunaratne, Kasun Rajitha, Ashen Bandara, Lahiru Kumara, Binura Fernando, Pramod Madushan.

Probable Playing XI for NED in SA vs NED T20 World Cup Match 40

Vikramjit Singh, Max O’Dowd, Tom Cooper, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren, Brandon Glover.

-- Advertisement --

Probable Playing XI for SA in SA vs NED T20 World Cup Match 40

Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi.

SA vs NED Dream11 Prediction | Dream11 Prediction for today’s match

SA vs NED T20 2022 World Cup Match 40 – Dream11 prediction team for today’s match (T1)

Quinton de Kock, Rilee Rossouw (c), Temba Bavuma, Aiden Markram, Max O’Dowd (vc), Wayne Parnell, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Paul van Meekeren, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje.

SA vs NED T20 2022 World Cup Match 40 – Dream11 prediction team for today’s match (T2)

Quinton De Kock, Rilee Rossouw, David Miller, Max ODowd, Aiden Markram, Bas de Leede, Kagiso Rabada, Paul Van Meekeren, Fred Klaassen, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi.

Wicket Keeper Prediction for today’s match

Quinton de Kock: Despite being dismissed for a no-score in the most recent match against Pakistan, Quinton de Kock still ranks second among South Africa’s scorers with 111 runs in 4 innings.

Batsmen Prediction for today’s dream11 team

Max O’Dowd: scored 35 runs in the previous campaign, thus securing a much-needed win. Let’s see what he’ll do in this one.

All-rounder prediction for today’s dream11 match

Van der Merwe: The all-around bowler is renowned for his bowling skills instead of his batting. He took an important wicket in the last game.

Bas de Leede: By collecting three wickets and contributing some runs, the crucial Dutch all-rounder helped his team defeat the UAE and win the game. In the upcoming games, he will try to repeat his performance.

Bowlers Prediction for today’s dream11 team prediction

Anrich Nortje: is advancing with the ball. He has taken 10 wickets so far in this contest, with a best of 4 for 10.

Fred Klassen: He has performed admirably throughout the competition and has an excellent left-arm bowl. On a surface like this, his variations may catch the batters off guard.

Captain prediction for today’s Dream11 team prediction

Aiden Markram

Vice-captain prediction for today’s Dream11 team

Anrich Nortje

Must pick for SA vs NED Dream11 Prediction

Quinton De Kock

Rilee Rossouw

David Miller

Rabada

Bas de Leede

Risky choices for SA vs NED Dream11 Prediction

Tim Pringle

Aiden Markram

Who will win today’s SA vs NED T20 World Cup match?

South Africa is the favourite to win this fixture, who might expect a tough battle against Netherlands.

Note: Playing fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgment before playing.

The above team is designed by experts using several crucial parameters that might have an impact on the game. Play wise, Play Safe, and Win Big

Follow us on: Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, WhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to KreedOn network today – KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport