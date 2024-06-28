SA vs IND ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Final Dream11 Prediction | South Africa vs India ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Final Prediction | Prediction Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, Venue, Pitch Report

- Advertisement -

SA vs IND Dream11 Prediction: In the final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, South Africa and India will face off at the Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados. South Africa is going to play in the finals for the very first time, while India will appear for the third time in the T20 World Cup finals. India beat England to make their way into the final, and South Africa beat Afghanistan in the semi-finals.

Both teams have strong sides and have been very dominant in this tournament. For fantasy players, this match can win you a lot of money, and for that, we have a pro IND vs SA Dream11 prediction for you. If you want to crack the fantasy leaderboard, then follow these tips till the end.

SA vs IND ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Prediction | Today’s Dream11 Prediction

Series ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, USA and West Indies, 2024 Match South Africa vs India, Final Venue Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados Match Start Time 8:00 PM IST – Saturday, 29 June 2024 TV Channel Star Sports Network Live Streaming Disney+ Hotstar

Best Dream11 team prediction Tips by Experts for IND vs SA ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Key Players in the Form SA : Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen, Anrich Nortje IND: Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah Weather forecast for SA vs IND match Temperature: 27°C Precipitation: 59% Humidity: 77% Wind: 18 km/h Pitch conditions for SA vs IND The pitch at Kensington oval has seen some high scores while both batting first and second. The average 1st inning score at the venue is 149.06 which means a decent total of around 150-160 can be posted on any given day. Bowling becomes easier in the other half of the game. Spinners might get some good purchases. Toss Factor in SA vs IND Team winning the toss will prefer to bowl first. SA vs IND Head-to-head India – 14 SA – 11 SA vs IND Squads SA: Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock(w), Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ottneil Baartman, Tabraiz Shamsi, Keshav Maharaj, Bjorn Fortuin, Ryan Rickelton, Gerald Coetzee IND: Ravindra Jadeja, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Yuzvendra Chahal, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant, Mohammed Siraj, Shivam Dube, Arshdeep Singh and Yashasvi Jaiswal

Probable playing XI for South Africa

Quinton de Kock(w), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Tabraiz Shamsi

Probable playing XI for India

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav

Best Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team for SA vs IND ICC Men’s T20 World Cup | Today’s Match Prediction

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 1

Dream11 Wicketkeeper Prediction

Heinrich Klaasen: Klaasen is someone who can snatch the victory out of the opponent’s jaw. In this tournament, he has scored 138 runs, majority of which came when it was required the most. In case the top order collapses, Klaasen can stand tall and guide South Africa to a respectable total, making sure to pick him only if South Africa bats first.

Dream11 Batters Prediction

Rohit Sharma: Rohit Shamra will be high on confidence after the brilliant knock against England in the last game. In this T20 World Cup, Rohit has scored 248 runs. He is the must have pick for your dream 11 team considering the form he has been in this tournament

David Miller: Miller is someone who can play both pace and spin with ease. The conditions in Barbados will favor his batting style. Keeping him in your dream team will help you gather some crucial fantasy points.

Dream11 Allrounder Prediction

Hardik Pandya: The all-rounder has scalped 8 wickets in this tournament. Also, in the last 4 games, he gained some rhythm with the bat as he scored 132 runs. He is a must have player for your fantasy team.

Dream11 Bowlers Prediction

Jasprit Bumrah: Jasprit Bumrah, arguably the best bowler, has 13 wickets to his name in the tournament. He does not give away too many runs and is expected to continue his merry run against South Africa.

Anrich Nortje: Nortje has created fear amongst the batters. He has taken 13 wickets in 8 matches of this tournament and is very economical in giving runs too, he will be a valuable player for your fantasy team.

Dream11 Captain Prediction

Jasprit Bumrah and Rohit Sharma

Dream11 Vice-captain Prediction

Kuldeep Yadav and Kagiso Rabada

Must Picks for IND vs SA ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Rohit Sharma

Jasprit Bumrah

David Miller

Hardik Pandya

Axar Patel

Anrich Nortje

Risky choices for IND vs SA ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Who will win today’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Match between the India and South Africa

If you talk about the winner of the big match, it is very tough to choose one team because both teams are really strong and balanced. Analysis is also giving equal win percentages to both teams, but India has the advantage in this big match.

Note: Playing fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgment before playing.

The above team is designed by experts using several crucial parameters that might have an impact on the game. Play wise, Play Safe, and Win Big