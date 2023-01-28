Sunday, January 29, 2023
SA vs ENG Dream11 Prediction for 2nd ODI | South Africa vs England Dream11 Prediction Tips by experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, where to watch, venue, pitch report

KreedOn Network
By KreedOn Network
5 min.
Updated:
SA vs ENG Dream11 prediction - KreedOn
Image Source: Republic World
SA vs ENG Dream11 prediction: The second One Day International (ODI) between South Africa and England will take place at Bloemfontein’s Mangaung Oval on January 29.

The first game of the three-match series was won by South Africa by a slim margin of 27 runs.

As the Porteas batted first, David Miller scored fifty and veteran batsman Rassie van der Dussen scored 111 off of 117 runs to help the team total 298/7.

Sam Curran, an all-arounder for England, took three wickets, but the Jofra Archers struggled.

In this blog you’ll get complete details of best Dream11 team, squad, players in form, weather report, injury updates and a lot more.

Let’s take a look at the Dream 11 prediction of the match. 

 

SA vs ENG 2nd ODI Dream11 Prediction 

 

MatchSA vs ENG 2nd ODI  
SA vs ENG Match Date Saturday, January 29th, 2023
SA vs ENG Match Time1:30 pm IST
SA vs ENG Venue Mangaung Oval 

 

Best dream11 team prediction Tips by Experts for SA vs ENG

 

Key Players in the FormENG top performers: Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer

SA top performers: Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram

Weather forecast for SA vs ENG matchThe temperature is forecast to be approximately 32°C.
Pitch Conditions for SA vs ENG matchA belter batting pitch may frequently be found in Bloemfontein. The average first innings score in five domestic one-day matches played on this field in 2022 was 281. There were 93 hits altogether.
Toss Factor in SA vs ENG matchEither team may benefit from batting early and setting a difficult target for each other. 
Venue statsAverage first innings score – 288

Highest score – 397

Lowest score – 45

SA vs ENG

Head-to-head

Matches Played: 61

Won by ENG: 31

Won by SA: 29

SA vs ENG Squads ODI ENG squad ODI 2023: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Dawid Malan. Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Olly Stone, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes.

SA squad ODI 2023: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen, Rassie van der Dussen, Keshav Maharaj, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Sisanda Magala, Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi.

 

Probable Playing XI for ENG

Philip Salt, Jason Roy, Malan, Buttler, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Willey, Jofra Archer, Olly Stone, Adil Rashid

Probable Playing XI for SA 

Quinton de Kock, Janneman Malan, Buvuma, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Maharaj, Nigidi, Rabada, Nortje

Best Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team for SA vs ENG | Today’s Match Prediction

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 1 

  • Wicketkeeper- De Kock
  • Batters – Malan, Van der Dussen, Jason Roy
  • All-rounders – Mooen Ali, Sam Curran
  • Bowlers – Rabada, Archer, Nortje 

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 2 

  • Wicketkeepers- Jos Buttler, Quinton de Kock
  • Batsmen- Dawid Malan, Rassie van der Sussen, Aiden Markram
  • All-rounder- Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes
  • Bowlers- Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje 

Dream11 Wicket Keeper Prediction

Josh Buttler: is the obvious pick here for wicketkeeping department. He’ll be looking to bring his side back on this first encounter. 

Dream11 Batsmen Prediction

Rassie van der Dussen: achieved the third position in ICC ODI rankings, his career best. He made 1525 runs in the ODI. 

Aiden Markram: When the ball is seen off in the swing, Markram enters the batter’s box. He plays risk-free cricket and excels at spin.

Dream11 All-rounder Prediction

M.Ali: Ali’s previous encounter against SA was not up to the mark, as he made three runs and took just a single wicket. He’ll be looking to get his form back on track. 

Dream11 Bowlers Prediction 

Kagiso Rabada: We chose Rabada as a bowler because he should benefit from the pitch’s natural bounce.

Dream11 Captain Prediction 

Jos Buttler 

Dream 11 Vice-captain Prediction

Kagiso Rabada

Must Picks for SA vs ENG Dream11 Prediction

  • Rassie van der Dussen
  • Jos Buttler 
  • Aiden Markram
  • Kagiso Rabada

Risky choices for SA vs ENG 2nd ODI Dream11 Prediction

  • Olly Stone
  • Tabraiz Shamsi 

Who will win today’s match between England and South Africa?

England definitely needs to pull this one out but can expect tough competition from South Africa. Therefore, we reckon South Africa will win this one. 

 

