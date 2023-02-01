SA vs ENG 3rd ODI Dream11 Prediction | South Africa vs England Dream11 Prediction | Tips by experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, where to watch, venue, pitch report

- Advertisement -

SA vs ENG 3rd ODI Dream11 prediction: The third and final ODI between South Africa (SA) and England (ENG) will take place at Kimberley’s De Beers Stadium on February 1. The hosts secured a five-wicket victory in the second one-day international to win the series 2-0. England scored a substantial 342 runs while batting first, with captain Jos Buttler leading the way with 94* off 82 and contributions of 50s from Harry Brook and Moeen Ali. Five other bowlers each took one wicket for the Proteas, while Anrich Nortje took two.

Let’s take a look at the Dream 11 prediction of the match.

SA vs ENG 3rd ODI Dream11 Prediction

Match SA vs ENG 3rd ODI SA vs ENG Match Date Wednesday, February 1st, 2023 SA vs ENG Match Time 4:30 pm IST SA vs ENG Venue Diamond Oval

Best dream11 team prediction Tips by Experts for SA vs ENG

Key Players in the Form ENG top performers: Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer SA top performers: Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram Weather forecast for SA vs ENG match The temperature is forecast to be approximately 32°C. Pitch Conditions for SA vs ENG match A belter batting pitch may frequently be found in Bloemfontein. The average first innings score in five domestic one-day matches played on this field in 2022 was 281. There were 93 hits altogether. Toss Factor in SA vs ENG match Either team may benefit from batting early and setting a difficult target for each other. Venue stats Average first innings score – 288

Highest score – 397

Highest score – 397

Lowest score – 45 SA vs ENG Head-to-head Matches Played: 62 Won by ENG: 31 Won by SA: 30 SA vs ENG Squads ODI ENG squad ODI 2023: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Dawid Malan. Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Olly Stone, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes. SA squad ODI 2023: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen, Rassie van der Dussen, Keshav Maharaj, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Sisanda Magala, Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi.

Probable Playing XI for ENG

HC Brook, BM Duckett, DJ Malan, JJ Roy, MM Ali, SM Curran, Chris Woakes, Jos Buttler(C), AU Rashid, OP Stone, RJW Topley

Probable Playing XI for SA

T Bavuma(C), AK Markram, DA Miller, HE van der Dussen, M Jansen, WD Parnell, Q de Kock, H Klaasen, KA Maharaj, L Ngidi, A Nortje

Best Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team for SA vs ENG | Today’s Match Prediction

Best Fantasy Prediction Team for SA vs ENG Dream11 prediction | Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 1

Wicketkeeper- De Kock

Batters – Malan, Van der Dussen, Jason Roy

All-rounders – Mooen Ali, Sam Curran

Bowlers – Rabada, Archer, Nortje

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 2

Wicketkeepers- Jos Buttler, Quinton de Kock

Batsmen- Dawid Malan, Rassie van der Sussen, Aiden Markram

All-rounder- Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes

Bowlers- Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

Dream11 Wicket Keeper Prediction

Josh Buttler: is the obvious pick here for wicketkeeping department. He’ll be looking to bring his side back on this first encounter.

Dream11 Batsmen Prediction

Rassie van der Dussen: Achieved the third position in ICC ODI rankings, his career best. He made 1525 runs in the ODI.

Aiden Markram: When the ball is seen off in the swing, Markram enters the batter’s box. He plays risk-free cricket and excels at spin.

Dream11 All-rounder Prediction

M.Ali: Ali’s previous encounter against SA was not up to the mark, as he made three runs and took just a single wicket. He’ll be looking to get his form back on track.

Dream 11 Bowlers Prediction

Kagiso Rabada: We chose Rabada as a bowler because he should benefit from the pitch’s natural bounce.

Dream11 Captain Prediction

Jos Buttler

Dream 11 Vice-captain Prediction

Kagiso Rabada

Must Picks for SA vs ENG Dream11 Prediction

Rassie van der Dussen

Jos Buttler

Aiden Markram

Kagiso Rabada

Risky choices for SA vs ENG 3rd ODI Dream11 Prediction

Olly Stone

Tabraiz Shamsi

Who will win today’s match between England and South Africa?

England definitely needs to pull this one out but can expect tough competition from South Africa. Therefore, we reckon South Africa will win this one.

Note: Playing fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgment before playing.

The above team is designed by experts using several crucial parameters that might have an impact on the game. Play wise, Play Safe, and Win Big