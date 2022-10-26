South Africa vs Bangladesh Dream11 Prediction for Today’s Match | SA vs BAN Dream11 Prediction for ICC T20 WC 2022 – Pitch Report, Toss Factor, Weather Forecast – Today’s Dream11 Team Analysis by Experts

- Advertisement -

SA VS BAN Dream11 Prediction: Another exciting matchup will take place between South Africa and Bangladesh. In their opening game against Zimbabwe, South Africa did get off to a good start and held them to a score of 79 in 9 overs. South Africa responded by scoring 51 runs in just three overs, but nature had other ideas. It ruined South Africa’s prospects, and the teams split the points. On the other side, Bangladesh defeated the Netherlands in a hard-fought match by a margin of 9 runs.

Check out the Dream11 Top Fantasy Predictions for the SA vs BAN encounter.

In this blog, you will get to know the complete details about the squads of both SA vs BAN T20 WC, the weather forecast, the pitch report, the importance of the toss, the dream11 team by experts and much more.

Let’s look at the Dream 11 prediction for today’s SA vs BAN T20 match.

SA vs BAN ICC T20 World Cup – Match 22 | Complete Match Details

Match ICC T20 World Cup – SA vs BAN SA VS BAN Match Date Thursday, October 27TH, 2022. SA VS BAN Match Time 8:30 pm IST Venue Sydney Cricket Ground

Complete match analysis by experts for SA vs BAN ICC T20 World Cup Super 12 match 22

Key Players in Form in SA vs BAN teams

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen

Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan, Nurul Hasan, Afif Hossain

Weather conditions in SA vs BAN ICC T20 World Cup match 22

The weather is a bit cloudy. However, there’s no chance of rain, so we can anticipate a strong game between the two teams.

SA vs BAN T20 World Cup Match – Pitch report by experts

The field at Sydney here is a batting haven with little assistance at all for bowlers. However, the boundaries are quite long.

Toss factor in SA vs BAN T20 World Cup

Both teams are good at chasing numbers, so the team that wins the toss can benefit. After all, the venue has a history of matches won by bowling first.

Venue stats – Sydney Cricket Ground

Total T20 matches – 13

Matches won Batting First – 7

Matches won Batting second – 5

Average first innings score – 163

Highest score – 221

Lowest score – 111

SA vs BAN head-to-head

Played: 2

South Africa won: 2

Bangladesh won: 0

ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Squads – South Africa vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup

Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan (captain), Nurul Hasan, Afif Hossain, Ebadot Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Litton Das, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shoriful Islam, Soumya Sarkar, Musaddek Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Yasir Ali Chowdhury.Reserves: Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen, Reeza Hendricks, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Rillee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen. Standby Players: Bjorn Fortuin, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lizaad Williams.

Probable Playing XI for SA in SA vs BAN T20 World Cup Match 22

Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi

Probable Playing XI for BAN in SA vs BAN T20 World Cup Match 22

Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Nurul Hasan, Mosaddek Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman

SA vs BAN Dream11 Prediction | South Africa vs Bangladesh Dream11 Prediction for today’s match

SA vs BAN ICC Dream11 prediction team for today’s match (T1)

Quinton de Kock, Afif Hossain, David Miller, Soumya Sarkar, Rilee Rossouw, Shakib Al Hasan, Aiden Markram, Taskin Ahmed,Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Kagiso Rabada

SA vs BAN Dream11 prediction team for today’s match (T2)

Quinton de Kock (c), Rilee Rossouw, David Miller, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Afif Hossain, Shakib Al Hasan, Mosaddek Hossain, Aiden Markram (vc), Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Hasan Mahmud

Wicket Keeper Prediction for today’s match

Quinton de Kock: Against the Zimbabwean bowlers, Quinton de Kock led the way with an undefeated 47* runs in just 18 balls. He is unique because of his capacity to turn quality balls into scoring chances.

Batsmen Prediction for today’s dream11 team

Rilee Rossouw: An aggressive left-handed batter who is in excellent shape and prepared to make an impression in this T20 World Cup is Rilee Rossouw. In T20Is, he averages 37.2.

Afif Hossain: When his team most needs him, Afif Hossain provides everything he has. He performed admirably against the Netherlands, scoring 38 runs at a 140.74 strike rate.

All-rounder prediction for today’s dream11 match

Shakib Al Hasan: is a player that you simply must select for your fantasy teams. Against the Netherlands, Bangladesh’s captain scored 7 runs and claimed a wicket.

Bowlers Prediction for today’s dream11 team prediction

Lungi Ngidi: In the postponed match against Zimbabwe, Lungi Ngidi was selected as South Africa’s go-to bowler, taking 2 wickets at an average rating of 10. In this game, he’s anticipated to once again deliver greatly.

Captain prediction for today’s Dream11 team prediction

Aiden Markram

Vice-captain prediction for today’s Dream11 team

Taskin Ahmed.

Must pick for SA vs BAN Dream11 Prediction

Shakib Al Hasan

Nurul Hasan

Afif Hossain

Quinton de Kock

David Miller

Risky choices for SA vs BAN Dream11 Prediction

Keshav Maharaj

Hasan Mahmud

Who will win today’s SA vs BAN ICC T20 World Cup match?

Bangladesh is the favourites to win this fixture, who may expect a tough battle against South Africa.

