South Africa vs Bangladesh Dream11 Prediction for Today’s Match | SA vs BAN Dream11 Prediction for ICC T20 WC 2022 – Pitch Report, Toss Factor, Weather Forecast – Today’s Dream11 Team Analysis by Experts

SA VS BAN Dream11 Prediction: Another exciting matchup will take place between South Africa and Bangladesh. In their opening game against Zimbabwe, South Africa did get off to a good start and held them to a score of 79 in 9 overs. South Africa responded by scoring 51 runs in just three overs, but nature had other ideas. It ruined South Africa’s prospects, and the teams split the points. On the other side, Bangladesh defeated the Netherlands in a hard-fought match by a margin of 9 runs.
Check out the Dream11 Top Fantasy Predictions for the SA vs BAN encounter.
In this blog, you will get to know the complete details about the squads of both SA vs BAN T20 WC, the weather forecast, the pitch report, the importance of the toss, the dream11 team by experts and much more.
Let’s look at the Dream 11 prediction for today’s SA vs BAN T20 match.
SA vs BAN ICC T20 World Cup – Match 22 | Complete Match Details
|Match
|ICC T20 World Cup – SA vs BAN
|SA VS BAN Match Date
|Thursday, October 27TH, 2022.
|SA VS BAN Match Time
|8:30 pm IST
|Venue
|Sydney Cricket Ground
Complete match analysis by experts for SA vs BAN ICC T20 World Cup Super 12 match 22
Key Players in Form in SA vs BAN teams
- South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen
- Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan, Nurul Hasan, Afif Hossain
Weather conditions in SA vs BAN ICC T20 World Cup match 22
The weather is a bit cloudy. However, there’s no chance of rain, so we can anticipate a strong game between the two teams.
SA vs BAN T20 World Cup Match – Pitch report by experts
The field at Sydney here is a batting haven with little assistance at all for bowlers. However, the boundaries are quite long.
Toss factor in SA vs BAN T20 World Cup
Both teams are good at chasing numbers, so the team that wins the toss can benefit. After all, the venue has a history of matches won by bowling first.
Venue stats – Sydney Cricket Ground
- Total T20 matches – 13
- Matches won Batting First – 7
- Matches won Batting second – 5
- Average first innings score – 163
- Highest score – 221
- Lowest score – 111
SA vs BAN head-to-head
- Played: 2
- South Africa won: 2
- Bangladesh won: 0
ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Squads – South Africa vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup
Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan (captain), Nurul Hasan, Afif Hossain, Ebadot Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Litton Das, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shoriful Islam, Soumya Sarkar, Musaddek Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Yasir Ali Chowdhury.Reserves: Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin
South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen, Reeza Hendricks, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Rillee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen. Standby Players: Bjorn Fortuin, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lizaad Williams.
Probable Playing XI for SA in SA vs BAN T20 World Cup Match 22
Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi
Probable Playing XI for BAN in SA vs BAN T20 World Cup Match 22
Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Nurul Hasan, Mosaddek Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman
SA vs BAN Dream11 Prediction | South Africa vs Bangladesh Dream11 Prediction for today’s match
SA vs BAN ICC Dream11 prediction team for today’s match (T1)
Quinton de Kock, Afif Hossain, David Miller, Soumya Sarkar, Rilee Rossouw, Shakib Al Hasan, Aiden Markram, Taskin Ahmed,Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Kagiso Rabada
SA vs BAN Dream11 prediction team for today’s match (T2)
Quinton de Kock (c), Rilee Rossouw, David Miller, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Afif Hossain, Shakib Al Hasan, Mosaddek Hossain, Aiden Markram (vc), Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Hasan Mahmud
Wicket Keeper Prediction for today’s match
Quinton de Kock: Against the Zimbabwean bowlers, Quinton de Kock led the way with an undefeated 47* runs in just 18 balls. He is unique because of his capacity to turn quality balls into scoring chances.
Batsmen Prediction for today’s dream11 team
Rilee Rossouw: An aggressive left-handed batter who is in excellent shape and prepared to make an impression in this T20 World Cup is Rilee Rossouw. In T20Is, he averages 37.2.
Afif Hossain: When his team most needs him, Afif Hossain provides everything he has. He performed admirably against the Netherlands, scoring 38 runs at a 140.74 strike rate.
All-rounder prediction for today’s dream11 match
Shakib Al Hasan: is a player that you simply must select for your fantasy teams. Against the Netherlands, Bangladesh’s captain scored 7 runs and claimed a wicket.
Bowlers Prediction for today’s dream11 team prediction
Lungi Ngidi: In the postponed match against Zimbabwe, Lungi Ngidi was selected as South Africa’s go-to bowler, taking 2 wickets at an average rating of 10. In this game, he’s anticipated to once again deliver greatly.
Captain prediction for today’s Dream11 team prediction
Aiden Markram
Vice-captain prediction for today’s Dream11 team
Taskin Ahmed.
Must pick for SA vs BAN Dream11 Prediction
- Shakib Al Hasan
- Nurul Hasan
- Afif Hossain
- Quinton de Kock
- David Miller
Risky choices for SA vs BAN Dream11 Prediction
- Keshav Maharaj
- Hasan Mahmud
Who will win today’s SA vs BAN ICC T20 World Cup match?
Bangladesh is the favourites to win this fixture, who may expect a tough battle against South Africa.
Note: Playing fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgment before playing.
The above team is designed by experts using several crucial parameters that might have an impact on the game. Play wise, Play Safe, and Win Big