SA vs BAN ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction | South Africa vs Bangladesh ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Prediction | Prediction Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, Venue, Pitch Report

SA vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: The Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York will host Match 21 of the T20 World Cup 2024, featuring South Africa and Bangladesh on Monday, June 10, at 8 pm IST.

South Africa enters the match with two wins under their belt, albeit not convincing victories. They won against Sri Lanka by six wickets in a low-scoring game and edged out the Netherlands with a four-wicket win. Bangladesh, on the other hand, started their campaign with a thrilling two-wicket win against Sri Lanka, providing a much-needed boost in confidence.

The drop-in pitch at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium has been challenging for batters due to its variable bounce and sluggish nature. Bowlers have found significant assistance, making it a venue where patience and skill are crucial for batters. Historically, chasing teams have fared better on this pitch during the T20 World Cup 2024.

Bangladesh has shown resilience in their two victories, but their performances haven’t been convincing. Captain Aiden Markram has relied on his bowlers to restrict opponents, while the batting lineup has had to work hard for runs. Youngster Tristan Stubbs is expected to shine after a great IPL season.

Bangladesh’s recent win against Sri Lanka showed their fighting spirit, with captain Najmul Hossain Shanto leading the way. Key players like Shakib Al Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman bring experience and skill. The batting lineup needs to handle South Africa’s strong bowling attack carefully.

Despite South Africa’s perfect record against Bangladesh in T20Is, winning all eight encounters, Bangladesh aims to change that in this crucial World Cup clash and overcome the psychological edge held by the Proteas.

SA vs BAN ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Prediction | Today’s Dream11 Prediction

Series ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, UBAN and West Indies, 2024 Match South Africa vs Bangladesh, 21st Match Venue Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York Match Start Time 8:00 PM IST –Monday, 10 June 2024 TV Channel Star Sports Network Live Streaming Disney+ Hotstar

Best Dream11 team prediction Tips by Experts for SA vs BAN ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Key Players in the Form South Africa : Anrich Nortje, Quinton de Kock, Aiden Markram Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Mahmudullah Weather forecast for SA vs BAN match Temperature: 18°C Precipitation: 1% Humidity: 58% Wind: 13 km/h Pitch conditions for SA vs BAN The Nassau County International Cricket Stadium has been a tricky venue, with uneven bounce and a slow outfield causing difficulties for batters. Historically, it has favored bowlers, particularly seamers. Toss Factor in SA vs BAN The team winning the toss is likely to bowl first to take advantage of the conditions. SA vs BAN Head-to-head South Africa: 8 wins Bangladesh: 0 wins SA vs BAN Squads South Africa : Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ottneil Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Bjorn Fortuin Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Taskin Ahmed (vice-capt), Litton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Tanvir Islam, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan.

Probable playing XI for South Africa

Quinton de Kock (WK), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (C), Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ottneil Baartman

Probable playing XI for Bangladesh

Tanzid Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das (WK), Najmul Hossain Shanto (C), Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.

Best Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team for SA vs BAN ICC Men’s T20 World Cup | Today’s Match Prediction

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 1

Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Marco Jansen, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Kagiso Rabada, Taskin Ahmed, Anrich Nortje, Ottneil Baartman

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 2

Quinton de Kock, Litton Das, Reeza Hendricks, Shakib Al Hasan, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Mustafizur Rahman, Kagiso Rabada, Taskin Ahmed Anrich Nortje, Ottneil Baartman

Dream11 Wicketkeeper Prediction

Quinton de Kock: de Kock has played 84 T20I matches, amassing 2,361 runs with an impressive strike rate of 137.1. His highest score is 100 in T20Is at an average of 31.9. Known for his aggressive batting style, de Kock has struck 243 fours and 91 sixes.

Dream11 Batters Prediction

David Miller: With a career spanning over a decade, Miller has played in 118 T20I matches, scoring 2,333 runs at an impressive average of 33.9 and a formidable strike rate of 144.4. He is coming on the back of a mature half-century against the Netherlands.

Mahmudullah: In 132 T20I matches, Mahmudullah has accumulated 2315 runs at an average of 24.2 and a strike rate of 119.0. Among his eight half-centuries, his highest score is 64*.

Dream11 Allrounder Prediction

Shakib Al Hasan: The veteran Bangladeshi all-rounder has 123 matches under his belt, in which he has amassed 2448 runs at an average of 21, including 12 half-centuries, with a strike rate of 115.9. Shakib’s left-arm spin has been equally potent, taking 146 wickets at an economy rate of 6.78 and an impressive average of 20.4. His best figures are 5/20.

Dream11 Bowlers Prediction

Anrich Nortje: The pacer was destructive against Sri Lanka and the Netherlands, taking 4/7 and 2/19, respectively. His speed and accuracy can pose a significant threat to the Bangladesh batters.

Kagiso Rabada: With 58 T20I matches under his belt, Rabada has taken 60 wickets. His best bowling figures are 3/20 and his economy rate of 8.54 and an average of 29.2 highlight his efficiency in the shortest format of the game.

Mustafizur Rahman: Mustafizur Rahman is a match winner for Bangladesh. The left-arm medium pacer is in a sublime form as we can see his records in the recent games. Fizz, in the last 3 T20I matches, has bagged 12 wickets. This makes him a must have player for your fantasy team.

Dream11 Captain Prediction

David Miller and Marco Jansen

Dream11 Vice-captain Prediction

Quinton de Kock and Mustafizur Rahman

Must Picks for SA vs BAN ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Quinton de Kock

David Miller

Kagiso Rabada

Marco Jansen

Mustafizur Rahman

Risky choices for SA vs BAN ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Who will win today’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Match between South Africa and Bangladesh?

The tricky pitch conditions at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium will play a crucial role. South Africa is expected to win, continuing their unbeaten streak against Bangladesh in T20Is.

Note: Playing fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgment before playing.

The above team is designed by experts using several crucial parameters that might have an impact on the game. Play wise, Play Safe, and Win Big